Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market to Reach $28.87 Billion by 2022, Allied Market Research

Growing concerns regarding data loss, increase in need for data backups and archives, and governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage have augmented the growth of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. Based on region, the North America region dominated the market in 2019, and would rule throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is expected to garner $28.87 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 31.5% during the period 2016 to 2022. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Growing concerns regarding data loss, increase in need for data backups and archives, and governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage have augmented the growth of the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. However, high incurrence of cost and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment hamper the growth to certain extent. Moreover, increase in demand for cloud-based disaster recovery & backup for virtual machines and integration of backup services and recovery would create a number of opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1882

Covid-19 Scenarios:

Unlike other industries, the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market has not been much affected amid global lockdown.

Rise in adoption of remote working system by multiple industries has increased the demand for privacy and security. This, in turn, has aided the market in terms of revenue.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Data Protection As A Service (dpaas) Market

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service type, end user, and regions. Based on service type, the STaaS segment dominated the global market in 2015, accounting for the highest market share. On the other hand, DRaaS segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2015, and is projected to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in between 2015 to 2022.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1882

Based on region, the North America region dominated the market in 2019, and would rule throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key market players in the DPaaS market that are profiled in the report include HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter