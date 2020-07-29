Gel Battery Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027, Claims Allied Market Research

Cost-effectiveness of gel battery as compared to conventional batteries drives the growth of the global gel battery market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Several major gel battery manufacturers across the globe have halted their production activities due to raw material supply disruption amidst the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Cost-effectiveness of gel battery as compared to conventional batteries drives the growth of the global gel battery market. However, availability of substitutes in the market hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing need for expansion of data centers is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several major gel battery manufacturers across the globe have halted their production activities due to raw material supply disruption amidst the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand for gel battery has been decreased as electric vechicle manufacturers across the globe have halted their production amid lockdown.

Cleaning machines and internet broadband devices uses gel batteries for their operation. Growing demand for these devices is expected to increase the demand for gel batteries during the lockdown period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gel battery market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the 12V segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including 2V and 6V.

Based on application, the electric mobility segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the energy storage & distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BSB Power Company Limited, Exide Technologies (Exide), Power Sonic Corporation (PS Corporation), Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., Canbat Technologies Inc. (Canbat), Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS LLC), JYC Battery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., C&D Technologies, Inc. (C&D), Vision Group (Vision), and B.B. TECH (Changsha) Co., Ltd. (B.B. TECH).

