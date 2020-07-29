Single-Mode Optical Fiber Market to Grow $6.81 Billion by 2025: at 10.8% CAGR

Growing adoption of FTTH technology and surge in implementation of 5G technology across the globe drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for single-mode optical fiber is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic to cater the growing demand of internet bandwidth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global single-mode optical fiber market generated $3.02 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $6.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing adoption of FTTH technology and surge in implementation of 5G technology across the globe drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. However, high cost associated with the installation of single-mode optical fiber is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in government investment in development OFC network infrastructure is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Major single-mode optical fiber manufactrurers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply chain amid lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand for single-mode optical fiber is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic to cater the growing demand of internet bandwidth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global single-mode optical fiber market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the G.652 type optical fiber segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the G.657 type optical fiber segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the telecommunication & networking segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, CATV segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include FiberHome, CommScope, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., The Prysmian Group, Corning Inc., Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Nexans S.A., Yangtze Optical Fiber, and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

