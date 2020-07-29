Women Business Owners: Filling the Gap with The Right Information

Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep of The Product Boss are helping women build stronger businesses.

/EIN News/ -- West Orange, NJ, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Product Boss (https://TheProductBoss.com) is a New Jersey based, woman-owned company. They’re working to help strengthen women globally with resources that teach them product-based selling.

Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep saw a bigger, brighter future and went for it. Then they taught other women how to do the same thing. Entrepreneurs, take note. They’re creating a trail of wealth not only for themselves but for the women they teach and guide. The women of The Product Boss offer information on their website, courses, and a top-rated business podcast. The Product Boss works hard to lift up other women, so they too can reach their dreams.

The Product Boss’s area of expertise is an area that’s often overlooked. While many businesses focus on service products, they help people learn the ropes of product-based businesses. With a gap in the market, they knew they could help. Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep were skilled and knowledgeable in this field. Sharing that information with women who sell physical products became their mission.

In fact, they’re so good at what they do, they created a mastermind group. Success? Absolutely. Not only are they thriving, but the businesses in the mastermind groups are seeing huge gains in their own businesses.

They speak on the importance of believing you can do something, and mention, many entrepreneurs have self-limiting beliefs about what they can accomplish. They put caps on what they think they can make financially. With masterminds and digital courses, they help business owners see beyond their self-imposed limitations.

One suggestion when starting out is to get a feel for the information you’re considering jumping into. The Product boss offers free advice on their popular business podcast, which allows you to get a feel of what they’re digital courses and masterminds offer. The podcast is accessible and offers a vast array of combined knowledge.

The Product Boss Podcast is a winner and a top business podcast on Apple’s charts. It’s important for the founders to lift up other women globally. They are inclusive in their reach, wanting to help women across the world find the answers that work for them.

When it comes to Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep, they share a connection of not only being first-generation American’s but also being the first in their families to get a college degree. They not only saw what was possible but went after it, grabbing the brass ring. The drive they feel in lifting other women and growing their community helps feed their continual success. Success breeds success.

For the entrepreneur thinking of starting a product-based business, it’s time to check out The Product Boss. They’re ready to help you thrive, once you get your feet on the ground and your business growing.



Their mastermind groups are for business owners who are already at the point of growth but need help taking the next step. These are six-figure and seven-figure businesses. Everybody has to start somewhere, but the key is learning to start.

One final note, they don’t let change hold them back. Pivoting is crucial in today’s world. With COVID-19, in a time when many businesses are crumbling, they grew stronger. With quick thinking, they helped their community learn new creative ways to work around the ever-changing issues.

By having multiple streams of revenue, there is more stability. They strongly stress that relying on one stream of revenue is limiting, and can destroy your business if something massive changes. By having multiple streams of revenue and visibility, you’re able to adapt without losing your business.

If you’d like to know more about The Product Boss, be sure to check out their signature digital course, today. Their website makes it easy to see their full list of programs, resources, courses, and more.

You can find a grouping of their latest podcasts here or on your favorite podcast resource. The Product Boss Podcast covers topics such as strategies, leveling up, pivoting, being authentic, and so much more. They also interview multiple successful business owners, so you get a well-rounded look at how other businesses are thriving too.



The Product Boss is a West Orange, NJ business that offers courses, information, podcasts, masterminds, and more to women-owned businesses worldwide. They help women recognize the ability to lift self-limiting beliefs to advance and grow their product-based businesses. (contact: hello@theproductboss.com)

