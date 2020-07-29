BC Mining and Exploration Community Raise $100,000 for Food Banks BC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), in partnership with Integra Resources, is proud to announce a $100,000.00 donation on behalf of the British Columbia mining and exploration community to Food Banks BC. These funds will provide targeted relief to those living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities facing food security challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in early June, over 50 donations (individual and corporate) were received as part of the #MiningFeedsBC Food Bank challenge, where participants were called on to share their favourite mining meal memory on social media and make a donation to Food Banks BC. A big thank you to Wheaton Precious Metals for their $50,000.00 donation as well as a personal donation by Wheaton’s President & CEO, Randy Smallwood.



“It is especially important during these challenging times that businesses come together to help those most in need. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more families and individuals are facing financial hardship resulting in an even greater demand for basic needs such as food security. We are proud to do our part by accepting the #MiningFeedsBC Food Bank challenge and grateful for the overwhelming support for this cause by the mining and exploration industry. We also greatly commend the volunteers and employees at Food Banks BC for their dedication to supporting our communities.”

The Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) President and CEO, Kendra Johnston, noted:

“Many of the communities supported by Food Banks BC are located close to our members’ exploration projects or mine sites. We are proud to see our members step-up to support a great cause and help those who are in need. When combined with essential supplies and PPE donations, as well as independent financial donations from various companies made earlier this year during the pandemic, our industry has made a significant effort to help our fellow British Columbians in what are challenging times for many. We are thankful to our members, corporate partners and donors for making a difference and making this possible.”

George Salamis, President & CEO, Integra Resources, commented:

“During this time of immense challenge, we have an even more profound role to play to continue supporting our local communities and our country – both near our operations in Idaho and where we live, right here in BC. Mining and exploration has always been a resilient business. Seeing our industry be welcomed neighbours, offering a helping hand and working to build capacity and reduce burdens, is really powerful and inspiring.”

Executive Director, Dan Huang-Taylor Food Banks BC, said:

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt even more deeply among the tens of thousands of families and individuals who regularly turn to BC Food Banks for much needed support. And since the start of the COVID-19 emergency, more and more people have turned to food banks for help. Lineups for food are continuing to grow and resources are stretched even further under the increasing levels of demand across our province. Thanks to this significant donation from the BC mining and exploration community through the #MiningFeedsBC food bank challenge, we can provide much needed resources to BC Food Banks as they continue to support their communities and tackle hunger across our province.”

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision.

Contact:

Morgan Murphy, Smithcom Ltd.

morgan.murphy@smithcom.ca

416-629-2143