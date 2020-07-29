Consolidated Communications’ Enterprise@Home Connects Remote Home Office Locations with Reliable, Secure Technology

Communications solution enables remote employees to work productively while easing administrative and technical burdens on employers

MATTOON, Ill., July 29, 2020 -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of its Enterprise@Home communications solution that helps business teams connect, communicate and collaborate from home while easing the administrative and technical burden for employers with a remote workforce.



Whether it’s a business-class Internet connection or a full-featured unified communications platform, Consolidated’s Enterprise@Home efficiently connects remote employees, removes obstacles to productivity and provides priority service and support for residential locations.

“With Enterprise@Home, remote employees enjoy business-class bandwidth in their homes and avoid frustrating slowdowns and choppy connections,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “By choosing a dedicated connection unaffected by family smartphones, PCs, streaming TVs or gaming, employees can effectively host virtual meetings, transfer large files and run key business applications while working from home. And Consolidated manages everything – all service requests, dedicated technical support and billing so employees can focus on their work.”

Consolidated’s Enterprise@Home allows business customers to extend their LAN to their worker’s remote sites while still controlling the network using SD-WAN and Cloud Secure solutions.

Consolidated offers business customers the convenience of a single invoice for all of their employee home office locations, reducing administrative tasks for the business. There’s no need to worry about employee expense reimbursements, and businesses can easily turn on home-based services as their workforce changes. Plus, the business can pay online through their Account Center portal.

With more employees accessing corporate networks through a Virtual Private Network, it’s more important than ever for businesses to implement a work-from-home solution that protects critical data and infrastructure. With Enterprise@Home, businesses can opt for Consolidated Communications to proactively monitor the network and watch for potential security threats at all home office locations. Consolidated’s Cloud Secure option offers a highly secure connection that protects data. In-market Network Operations Center staff monitor issues 24/7 so remote organizations can connect as reliably and securely as they would from the office using Consolidated’s SD-WAN and Managed Services solutions.

Consolidated’s Enterprise@Home provides home-based enterprise-level services and support for businesses with 20 employees or more and is currently available throughout Northern New England. Pricing is based on the number of employees and included services. There are flexible package options to meet the needs of different employee roles and responsibilities, and there is a simple onboarding process with local team members providing installations for end users.

To learn more about Enterprise@Home solutions, visit https://www.consolidated.com/business/solutions/remote-workers .

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

