Keith L. Frasier Joins Integrated Partners as Vice President, Advisor Recruiting

Frasier, having been a financial advisor as well as an investment consultant to advisors, is a perfect fit with Integrated’s “advisor-first” model. The appointment is one of four new team member onboardings that Integrated has completed in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith L. Frasier to the organization as vice president, advisor recruiting. Frasier joins the recruiting team led by Rob Sandrew, and adds a strong presence on the East Coast, working out of the Chesapeake, VA area where the firm maintains regional offices.

Frasier’s experience in the industry is extensive, beginning as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, followed by senior management positions at J.P. Morgan and Allianz Global Investors, where he spent fourteen years working with advisors from every corner of the United States and across multiple industry channels.

“We have never been more convinced of the strength of our model than we are this year,” said Paul Saganey, founder and CEO, Integrated. “As the country, the world and the markets are roiled by volatility, we remain a rock-solid organization that puts our advisors first and has their backs through thick and thin. We look forward to Keith’s strong presence on the East Coast, enhancing what is already a dynamic, elite advisor and CPA recruiting team.”

Frasier will advance the organization’s current messaging and value-proposition to financial advisors, via his ability to understand and connect with them, having walked in their shoes. His ability to build relationships and maintain networks will be relied upon to help him convey the merits of having a firm like Integrated as a true partner to advisors.

“All anyone has to do is spend 5 minutes in discussion with Keith to get a measure of the man – he exudes character, professionalism, industry knowledge and a passion for what he does,” said Rob Sandrew, head of advisor recruiting, Integrated. “I am beyond thrilled to add a teammate of his caliber to my team, and to our organization. While we may be slightly off our blistering pace of advisor additions from 2019, we’re not that far off and we are determined to maintain our focus on adding the right advisors – Keith will help us to do that.”

Residing with his wife and five children in Chesapeake, VA, Frasier is a graduate of Hampton University. In addition to his experience as an advisor, investment consultant, educator, mentor, coach, recruiter, partner, guide and networker, he also has eight years of pastoral/ministry experience.

Frasier concludes: “First and foremost, my passion is helping people – making a meaningful and memorable impact on those whose paths I cross. When considering Integrated Partners, I spent a considerable amount of time getting to know some members of the management team in addition to Rob and familiarizing myself with this organization’s values and priorities. As they interviewed me, I interviewed them, and I am convinced that this is a group that meaningfully differentiates themselves from other firms by truly valuing advisors and their team, and prioritizes their well-being above all. I look forward to talking to advisors about how we can help them and I can’t wait to begin those discussions.”

Integrated is looking for advisors in search of something different, and better, when it comes to an entrepreneurial partner. Our advisors maintain control of their businesses, while harnessing a variety of Integrated’s growth-oriented service offerings.

Media inquiries: Jason Lahita – jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com

To discreetly inquire about what joining us can look like for you: Rob Sandrew robert.sandrew@integrated-partners.com or Keith Frasier keith.frasier@integrated-partners.com

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than seven billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

The financial consultants of Integrated Partners are also registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

