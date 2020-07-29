KellyOCG Earns Leader and Major Contender Positions in Everest Group’s 2020 PEAK Matrix Reports for Services Procurement and RPO

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG ®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s “Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020” and a Major Contender in the analyst’s “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.” KellyOCG was one of only two providers named to the Services Procurement Leader position from the 16 providers evaluated.



The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. Providers are assessed on seven areas – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision & strategy, scope of services offered, innovation & investments and delivery footprint. They are classified as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Providers can also earn a Star Performer title for year-over-year performance improvements.

“We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group for our Services Procurement and RPO solutions. We are committed to investing in technology and analytics to evolve our solutions to help our clients achieve their business goals,” said Tammy Browning, president KellyOCG. “We continue to expand our expertise across emerging categories for our services procurement offering, and work with clients across several industries and job roles on end-to-end, project or modular RPO solutions. Our dedicated and experienced practice teams pride themselves on flawless program execution.”

Services Procurement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

KellyOCG was named a Leader, for the second consecutive year, performing consistently across the assessment areas. It earned the highest capability measures in vision & strategy, value delivered, and delivery footprint. It also earned a Star Performer title for year-over-year improvements across several parameters in market impact and vision & capability.

The report noted several areas of strength for KellyOCG:

Strong Services Procurement delivery performance and execution prowess for supplier management and compliance tracking, which is made possible by its dedicated practice team of category managers and procurement professionals.

Deep experience in managing activities across the Services Procurement value chain and expanding its expertise to manage spend across emerging categories.

and expanding its expertise to . A focus on technology – specifically an increased use of AI, along with improvements to its proprietary Talent Supply Chain Analytics portal and Guided Work technology to help clients with their contingent workforce management requirements.

“KellyOCG is one of the few MSPs with proven expertise to manage end-to-end services procurement requirements for its clients,” according to Arkadev Basak, vice president, Everest Group. “Its investments in hiring dedicated and experienced category managers and procurement professionals, its proprietary TSCM analytics portal, and Guided Work solution led to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement PEAK Matrix®.”

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020

Earning the position of Major Contender since 2016, KellyOCG saw improvement in its scope of services offered and overall vision and capability of its solution, which measures a provider’s ability to deliver services successfully to clients.

KellyOCG was recognized for the following strengths:

Integrated suite of offerings – Providing end-to-end solutions integrated with its global talent advisory practice to offer a wide range of services.

– Providing end-to-end solutions integrated with its global talent advisory practice to offer a wide range of services. Focus on small and mid-markets – Specialization in modular and project-based solutions, appealing to a wide range of clients with different recruitment needs.

– Specialization in modular and project-based solutions, appealing to a wide range of clients with different recruitment needs. Strong focus in developing technology capabilities – KellyOCG’s technology ecosystem consists of third-party technologies and proprietary tools and is leveraged by its internal team to advise clients on building a tech stack best suited for their recruitment program.

– KellyOCG’s technology ecosystem consists of third-party technologies and proprietary tools and is leveraged by its internal team to advise clients on building a tech stack best suited for their recruitment program. Proprietary analytics portal – Sophisticated analytics capabilities including predictive and prescriptive analytics.



"KellyOCG specializes in providing end-to-end RPO solutions, as well as project-based and modular RPO deals, to cater to the needs of clients from all major industry verticals and for all job roles," said Basak. "Their global talent advisory practice and investments in technology and analytics, which include its own technology ecosystem and a host of innovative proprietary tools, have helped position the firm as a Major Contender on Everest Group’s RPO PEAK Matrix® 2020."

