Earl S Seegars Shares Additional Services Provided by the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy
In addition to courses for law enforcement and security professionals, the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy provides various other servicesGWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy offers various state mandated courses, the organization offers a variety of additional services for clients, says Earl S Seegars.
Earl S Seegars is a former law enforcement officer and has acted as the president and chief instructor of the Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy since 2005.
In addition to state mandated courses for the positions of basic security officer, armed security officer, and private investigator, the Academy also offers various non state mandated courses. These include defensive firearms training, taser, OC defensive spray, expandable baton, handcuffing, bail enforcement, and loss prevention.
Other services relating to training issues certifications include photocopies, fax, public notary, criminal background checks, comprehensive reports, resume services, lamination, confidential shredding, location services, and bookkeeping.
Earl S Seegars is proud to be able to offer an abundance of services for clients, from training to helping clients obtain a position.
During the current times, the Academy is also following all safety regulations by practicing social distancing, issuing masks, and enforcing the use hand sanitizer while training. For those who are uncomfortable coming in or unable to, the Academy also has "The Home Study Program". This is for individuals who live out of state, live too far from the Academy, or concerned about training in a standard classroom setting. Study and training materials will be shipped to the homes of students who wish to participate in the long distant training programs.
To learn more about the Academy and services, please visit: www.pvttoa.com.
About Earl S Seegars
Earl S Seegars is a Georgia State Board instructor now residing in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice Studies. After leaving law enforcement in good standing, he became a Georgia Secretary of State instructor for security officers, private investigators, and police officers where he received his license to teach officers in the state of Georgia on October 28th, 2005. Since making this change, his main focus has been the business of educating people in order to help them become professional security officers and private investigators. He is a certified Firearms, Chemical weapons, Defensive tactics, tactical fundamentals, and private investigation instructor. Throughout Earl’s career he has had experience as an auxiliary police officer, district attorney criminal investigator, hospital security officer, armored car courier, college security officer, apartment security officer, & business security. Currently, he is the President and Chief Instructor of The Law Enforcement and Security Private Training Academy located in Norcross, Georgia. The Academy has graduated over 5800 security officers and private investigators from their opening day in October of 2005 through to their current programs. The Academy offers state certified courses, non-state mandated courses, and firearms training. They offer specific courses in loss prevention, taser training, basic security training, private investigations, and more. The Law Enforcement & Security Private Training Academy offers firearms training for novices, professionals, civilians, and law enforcement. He is also the owner of a licensed security agency and is a State of Georgia licensed private investigator.
