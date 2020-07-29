» News » 2020 » Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State...

Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State Park host public information meeting Aug. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 29, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Roaring River State Park and Big Sugar Creek State Park on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Roaring River State Park. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the River Shelter day use area located near the junction of State Highway F and State Highway 112. Light refreshments will be served.

The public is invited to share comments about the state parks and their operations. Representatives from the state parks will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239, Cassville, in southwest Missouri. For more information, please contact Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

