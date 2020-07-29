Micron Medical to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced that Stephen Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Perryman, Inventor and Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium



Presentation Details: Date: August 5, 2020 Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s mission is to utilize its patented, cutting-edge neuromodulation platform to create an electroceutical standard of care, increasing accessibility for patients, while lowering the economic impact of urology care management.

Contact:

Gil Bao

Micron Medical Corporation

T: + 1-888-691-0585

info@micronmed.com