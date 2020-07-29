Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,116 in the last 365 days.

Micron Medical to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced that Stephen Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Perryman, Inventor and Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:
Date:   August 5, 2020
Time:   2:00pm Eastern Time
     

About Micron Medical
Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s mission is to utilize its patented, cutting-edge neuromodulation platform to create an electroceutical standard of care, increasing accessibility for patients, while lowering the economic impact of urology care management.

Contact:
Gil Bao
Micron Medical Corporation
T: + 1-888-691-0585
info@micronmed.com

Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
T: + 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Micron Medical to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.