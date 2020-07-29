Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (www.afro.who.int), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions about the COVID-19 in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
  • Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Date: Thursday 30 July

Time: 12:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 13:00 Cairo Time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in Arabic and French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English, French or Arabic. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int, Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int and Inas Hamam: hamami@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

