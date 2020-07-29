MEA Financial Enters Agreement To Offer Ondot’s Card App To Consumers Interested in Managing Digital Credit and Debit Cards

Provides consumers with a modern digital-first payment solution that provides the maximum user experience in a single platform

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces it has formed a reseller agreement with MEA Financial Enterprises, llc (Monett, Mo.) to enable the company to offer financial institutions digital-first debit and credit card management capabilities to consumers through its Card App platform.

Card App enables MEA Financial to offer a complete digital solution in a single platform. This solution provides consumers with the ability to easily use, manage and control their credit and debit cards, as well as monitor their spending transactions and make smarter decisions about how they spend. Issuers benefit from fewer service calls, lower fraud and increased customer engagement.

“We are entering this reseller agreement with Ondot in order to help financial institutions meet the growing demand for digital-first payment solutions that are combined into one, easy-to-use solution,” said Ed W. Rhea, president and CEO of MEA.

“Ondot’s Card App solution will augment MEAs’ mobile banking app, complimenting their overall offering by adding an enhanced card management experience,” said Robin Gusse, Ondot’s senior director, Alliances and Partnerships. “MEA can now help financial institutions offer a solution that is competitive with payment solutions such as cards offered by Apple and Samsung that continue to generate consumer interest as people turn towards contactless payment technology in the wake of the coronavirus.”

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

About MEA

Founded in 2002, MEA provides more than 900 US based financial institutions with niche software solutions that connect with consumers. UniFI Digital Banking, Text Concierge and Online Account Opening are examples of solutions developed by MEA that allow financial institutions to reach consumers in their preferred manner. To learn more about MEA please visit www.meafinancial.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com Brett D. Bailey MEA Financial Enterprises, llc 417 235 5144 ext. 1072 bbailey@meafinancial.com