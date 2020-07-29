EHang 216 Obtained Special Flight Operations Certificate from Transport Canada Civil Aviation

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that EHang 216 has obtained a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) issued by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), the civil aviation authority in Canada. This is another milestone in regulatory breakthroughs for EHang 216 and the first of this kind permit for periodic operations of passenger-grade AAVs in North America.



With the certificate, trial flights of EHang 216 AAVs can be routinely conducted in Québec province. Last September, EHang was invited to showcase its EHang 216 at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s 75th Anniversary ceremony in Québec, Canada. The EHang 216 AAV was highly appraised by ICAO and many aviation authorities from different countries. This achievement is an important foundation for future urban air mobility (UAM) operations in Canada.

EHang Founder, Chairman and CEO, Huazhi Hu said, “We are pleased to see the EHang 216 receiving such an important certificate from the TCCA, following consecutive flight approvals received from aviation authorities in different countries, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Aviation Authority of Norway and the Civil Aviation Administration of China. It conveys a positive signal from global regulators to establish a supportive and sustainable regulatory environment for the UAM industry. As a leader in the industry, EHang will continue to work with our customers and partners to provide safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility solutions to the world.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

