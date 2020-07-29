OceanSound Partners Announces Appointment of Peter LaMontagne as CEO of Smartronix and Trident Technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanSound Partners, LP ("OceanSound") today announced the appointment of Peter B. LaMontagne as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Smartronix, LLC ("Smartronix") and Trident Technologies, LLC ("Trident") (collectively, the “Company”). He succeeds John Parris, who co-founded Smartronix in 1995, operated as CEO of Smartronix since 2007 and both companies since December 2019. Mr. Parris will serve as Vice Chairman of the Company going forward.



“Over the last 25 years, John Parris has overseen the transformative growth of Smartronix into the business it is today, while more recently also supporting and driving the integration with Trident. We are pleased with his active role in the search for a successor and excited that the Company and Peter will continue to benefit from his insights, experience, and relationships in his new role as Vice Chairman,” said Joe Benavides, Co-Founder and Partner at OceanSound. “Peter is an accomplished CEO and a proven leader, having led several successful private equity-owned and technology-enabled solution providers in the public sector through the full investment lifecycle. We are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber join the Company as we embark on this next phase of growth.”

Mr. LaMontagne joins the Smartronix-Trident team from Quantum Spatial, Inc. (“QSI”), a geospatial analytics firm where he was CEO until its acquisition by NV5 Global, Inc. in late 2019. Prior to QSI, Mr. LaMontagne led Novetta, Inc. as CEO from its establishment in 2012 through early 2017. LaMontagne has also served as an advisor and board member at OGSystems, now a subsidiary of Parsons Corp., and currently serves on the Board of Directors of ManTech International Corp. (Nasdaq: MANT). A graduate of Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, he started his career in the U.S. Foreign Service, specializing in China and East Asia security issues.

Jeff Kelly, an OceanSound Co-Founder and Partner, stated, “Peter has worked at the intersection of national security, technology, and business for more than 20 years. His industry experience, leadership approach, and successful track record in partnering with private equity sponsors, founders, and technology leaders combine to make him a great fit for the business—we are looking forward to partnering with him and the leadership team to continue the Company’s track record of growth.”

Mr. Parris said, "It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at Smartronix over the last 25 years and to begin partnering with our new colleagues from Trident over the last year. As the Company enters its next chapter of growth, I felt it was a good time to transition from the CEO role, and I am excited about the expertise and the growth mindset that Peter brings to our business. The Company has a very bright future, and I look forward to supporting its growth as Vice Chairman."

Mr. LaMontagne commented, “It is a privilege to be working with OceanSound and the leadership team at Smartronix and Trident, and I am excited to implement our shared strategic vision for the business. From our nationally recognized leadership in Cloud solutions to our advanced IT/engineering services, and our rapidly expanding C5ISR capabilities, we have the right talent, contract vehicles, and capabilities to accelerate growth organically and through strategic acquisitions to enhance our leadership position in the market and deepen support for our clients’ missions.”

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in U.S. based technology and technology-enabled services companies operating in business-to-government and business-to-business end markets. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com .

About Smartronix, LLC

Based in Hollywood, Maryland, Smartronix is a leading provider of next generation IT, cloud and ISR solutions to the Department of Defense, federal civilian and commercial customers. The company’s core capabilities include cloud professional, managed, and resale services; ISR solutions; mission systems integration; enterprise network operations; cybersecurity; and, systems integration services. Smartronix serves a wide range of customers across federal and state government and commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.smartronix.com .

About Trident Technologies, LLC

Trident Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of advanced engineering, information technology and programmatic and technical services to a wide variety of customers within the United States Department of Defense. The company’s capabilities include advanced engineering; enterprise architecture; data integration, collection and management; development, integration and deployment; cloud migration; cybersecurity; and, data analytics. Based in Hunstville, Alabama, Trident serves a diverse group of customers across the Department of Defense, with a primary focus on the U.S. Army, U.S. Transportation Command, and the Missile Defense Agency. For more information, please visit www.tridenttechnologies.net .

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at smartronixcommunications@smartronix.com.