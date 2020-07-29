One World Pharma Partners with Isiah Thomas & Isiah Automotive to Develop Hemp Based Plastic Alternatives for the Automotive Industry

/EIN News/ -- Partnership Looks to Grow at Scale Hemp Products to Replace Plastic



LAS VEGAS, NV, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a partnership with Isiah Automotive, a subsidiary of Isiah International, to develop and commercialize renewable hemp based alternatives to plastics for the automotive industry.

Thomas currently serves as CEO and Vice-Chairman of One World Pharma and is the President of Isiah International. The partnership fulfills Thomas’s intention to blend the strengths of the two entities.

Hemp is 25% lighter, more durable, and free of VOC’s (volatile organic compounds) as compared to conventional plastics, making it ideal for an array of automotive applications. It is 100% recyclable, allowing for a more environmentally friendly, sustainable product that can be repurposed at the automobile’s end of life unlike plastics that are currently used in the automotive industry. One World Pharma is uniquely positioned to grow large scale hemp through its operations in Colombia. Well-established with the necessary licenses, infrastructure, and partnerships with the Colombian government and the indigenous peoples and small farmers, One World Pharma is one of the only companies currently capable of providing a sustainable supply chain for large scale production.

One World Pharma can rapidly expand to over one million acres of cultivation via its partnership with FEDECORE. FEDECORE is the ‘Colombian Federation of Regional Advisors,’ which is tasked with developing social projects for disenfranchised municipalities of Colombia to improve the quality of living of the citizens in those regions. One World Pharma is currently the only Company in Colombia authorized by FEDECORE to work collaboratively with its people for the production of industrial hemp.

“We want to be a catalyst to change, to helping the massive automotive industry transform itself, and the planet, through the replacement of petroleum based plastics with wonderful sustainable hemp derivatives,” stated Thomas. “I firmly believe that those who embrace hemp technology and endorse its introduction will find themselves on the favorable side of a greener future.”

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

One World Pharma Investor Relations & Financial Media

Kurt Divich, CEO

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.