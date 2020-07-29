eQuest Announces More Job Posting Automation On The Way for 2020-2021

Planned Releases Include AutoPost V.2 - Empowering Companies Productivity While Eliminating Recruiter Processing

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eQuest, the world’s leading job delivery services company, today announced the planned release of more than thirty new automated job posting features to improve recruiter efficiency.



Highlighting the latest release is a brand new Version 2.0 of AutoPost - which allows companies to preset posting rules along with matching or corresponding job board selections. The AutoPost system performs all posting based on these preset rules without any need for future recruiter involvement.

Advanced features now include:

Customized ad-hoc job fields for data retrieval and rules

Company/division rules for multiple division names under a single parent firm

salary-based rules – allows postings to be delivered based on salary

Many other heightened rule parameters.

Over 50% of eQuest’s global customer base utilizes AutoPost.

Other automated tools will be announced over the next 12 month period.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity/Inclusion support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 26th year in business.

