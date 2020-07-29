Monaker Group Launches Instantly Confirmed Vacation Rentals on Maupintour.com as It Continues to Re-Energize Historic Travel Brand

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has completed the integration of its Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) with its Maupintour.com travel website.



Building upon a 70-year legacy of personalized travel and customized tour packages, Maupintour.com can now offer its clients access to Monaker’s global inventory of alternative lodging rentals (ALRs) matched to the individual needs of the traveler, from vacation homes, resort residences and apartments, to villas, chalets and even castles.

Since Monaker’s ALR reservations are sourced from property managers, they can be instantly confirmed using the Monaker Booking Engine, rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond. This allows the rental to be seamlessly booked alongside air, car, and other travel reservations as a complete package.

“Cross-leveraging our proprietary MBE technology allows us to further enhance our high-touch luxury travel platform with highly personalized alternative lodging reservations,” commented Tim Sikora, Monaker’s chief information officer and chief operating officer. “Adding ALRs to Maupintour is timely given how ALR bookings industry-wide are trending upward in spite of the pandemic. We have also been seeing an increase in MBE searches and booking activity by our other connected distributors, which we believe reflects how ALRs present a more desirable lodging option since they offer the safety, flexibility and comfort of home.”

Additional features for Maupintour and the Maupintour.com website are being planned for release this fall, including booking of private air travel, additional inventory of ultra-luxury vacation home rentals, and access via content-rich Apple iOS and Google Play mobile apps.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 29, 2020 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

