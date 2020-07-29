Lice Clinics of America–McKinney Reports Lice Activity Increase During Pandemic

With Families Isolating at Home, Lice Infestations Are Intense

/EIN News/ -- McKinney, TX, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America–McKinney, part of the 200 clinic Lice Clinics of America (LCA) network, reported their clinic saw an increase in lice treatments of 15 percent from April to May of this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Infestations of lice affecting entire families have been more severe during the pandemic, likely due to the fact that families have isolated at home together.

“We started noticing that instead of seeing a family of four with two members with lice,” says Amanda Westerman, owner of the McKinney clinic, “the whole family had lice and a heavy infestation. Home methods simply do not work.”

In order to ensure the safety of staff and clients, McKinney implemented a ‘one family at a time’ policy, along with pre-screening clients over the phone and making sure each staff member was properly equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE). “We’re making sure to disinfect between each family,” says Westerman. “We also take staff temperatures each morning.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Head-to-head contact with an already infested person is the most common way to get head lice. Head-to-head contact is common during play at school, at home, and elsewhere, such as sports activities, the playground, slumber parties, and camps.” The CDC estimates 6-12 million infestations occur each year in the U.S. among children 3-11 years of age.

Dr. Krista Lauer, Medical Director of LCA states, “If you have children who are elementary and middle-school ages, it’s important to take some immediate steps to either prevent your children from being infested or to properly treat and kill the lice before they spread to others in your family and social group.”

Dr. Lauer says, “First, don’t panic, and second, don’t be embarrassed. A head lice infestation has nothing to do with personal hygiene or the cleanliness of your environment. In fact, with recent shelter-in-place orders, head lice infestations more easily spread to everyone in the household due to close proximity.” She recommends the following to make sure lice aren’t living in your child’s hair:

Inspect your own head and your child’s, especially if your child has an itchy scalp. Look for eggs, nymphs, and adult lice. One adult louse can lay about a hundred eggs during her life span. That’s a lot of new lice. Call the parents of your child’s friends and have them check for head lice, remembering that earlier intervention can help to reduce the infestation level. With shelter-in-place orders being lifted, kids are playing together again, and summer camps are in session. If you see lice—or if you are unsure whether you have lice—visit a professional lice treatment center such as LCA for a screening. Traditional over-the-counter treatments contain pesticides that are ineffective. Lice have evolved into “super lice” and have developed resistance to those pesticides. Find a treatment that is safe and effective. LCA has several options to choose from.

Lice Clinics of America (LCA) is the world’s number-one service brand for treating head lice. The company’s revolutionary heated-air treatment is guaranteed to kill lice, lice eggs, and super lice in a single, one-hour treatment. LCA offers professional lice screenings and a full line of top-rated lice treatment and prevention products including professional solutions for parents with children at home.

About Lice Clinics of America

With more than 300 clinics worldwide in 30 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively treated more than 675,000 head lice infestations. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

