SJI Releases Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance Report

FOLSOM, NJ, July 29, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) today released its Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG) highlighting the company’s 2019 efforts and achievements in environmental sustainability, social impact and corporate governance. The new report expands on earlier versions of the report – highlighting the growing program and commitment to ESG initiatives.

“Our ESG report identifies how our collective focus on sustainability positions our organization to grow and evolve into an energy company of the future,” said President and CEO, Mike Renna. “For SJI, this means bridging our current model of safe, reliable affordable service to a more sustainable long-term vision for all our stakeholders.”

The fully web-based, mobile-responsive report offers increased transparency and enhanced data disclosures, measuring progress over time, while also addressing timely ESG topics.

To view the 2019 SJI ESG report, visit: sjindustries.com/esg.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.