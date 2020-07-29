New York Film Academy (NYFA) Community Earns Several Emmy Award Nominations for 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (NYFA) is excited to share that the NYFA Community was once again represented in this year’s nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

NYFA Filmmaking alum Issa Rae was nominated for her second Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in the HBO series Insecure, which she also created and executive produced. In total, Insecure received seven nominations including its first-ever Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’ and a nomination for Yvonne Orji for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.’

The fan favorite series Stranger Things continues to capture viewers, receiving eight nominations including ‘Outstanding Drama Series.’ The series is known for its 80’s nostalgia, adventure-heavy storyline, and is commonly recognized by its iconic, synth-heavy title sequence created by NYFA Filmmaking alum Eric Demeusy, which also earned him an Emmy in 2017. The series also previously starred NYFA Board Member and Master Class Instructor Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner and featured NYFA Acting for Film alum Matty Cardarople.

Competing with Stranger Things for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ is the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian. Created by NYFA guest speaker Jon Favreau, the series received a whopping 17 nominations total for the newcomer streaming platform. The popular space western also features Rocky star, Carl Weathers, who previously spoke at NYFA’s Los Angeles campus for an Industry Lab panel discussion. Disney+ also picked up a nomination for ‘Outstanding Short Form Animated Program’ with Forky Asks a Question, featuring the voice of actor and NYFA guest speaker Tony Hale.

Easily one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year was Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, which received four nominations in the Emmy documentary categories including ‘Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series.’ Creating the cohesive and gripping storyline for the documentary was NYFA Documentary Filmmaking alum Pedro Álvarez Gales, who served as co-editor for the popular Netflix series.

Also nominated this year was History Channel’s Vikings for ‘Outstanding Visual Effects in a Supporting Role,’ which stars Acting for Film alum Ragga Ragnars. Screenwriter and NYFA guest speaker, Gordon Smith, was also nominated for his writing for the “Bagman" episode of Better Call Saul.

New York Film Academy would like to congratulate all the nominees for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmys and looks forward to the ABC broadcast of the virtual ceremony on September 20, 2020, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

