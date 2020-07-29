DATA443 RISK MITIGATION WELCOMES MR. OMKHAR ARASARATNAM TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

/EIN News/ -- Cybersecurity Expert and Strategic Consultant to Venture Capitalists



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Omkhar Arasaratnam, a 20-year expert in information technology and leadership in global cybersecurity projects to its Advisory Board effective immediately.

Mr. Arasaratnam currently serves as Director of Engineering, Assurant Security for Google LLC, and is a Senior Fellow with the NYU Center for Cybersecurity at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and a member of the NYU Cyber Fellow Advisory Council. Previously, Mr. Arasaratnam served as Executive Director of Data Project Engineering at JPMorgan Chase, and has previously led security organizations at financial and technology institutions, such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, TD Bank Group, and IBM. In this capacity, he has revolutionized the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls. He is an accomplished author with several granted patents and has led contributions to many international standards.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to cybersecurity, I am honored to join the Data443 Advisory Board and work with such accomplished peers. Data443 truly stands out as an innovative leader in data classification, security, and privacy, with significant momentum. Data443’s solves these problems today, and I can't wait to start collaborating with Jason and the team in its mission for data privacy," commented Mr. Omkhar Arasaratnam.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “As CEO, I am consistently looking for industry leaders that can add expertise and push the development of our company forward. Today, we are excited to welcome such an experienced and high-quality candidate in Omkhar Arasaratnam to the Data443 team. Omkhar’s vision, passion, and his depth of experience in precisely the area in which Data443 operates are truly invaluable and will be instrumental as Data443 continues to expand its service offerings. Omkhar’s impressive leadership in cybersecurity coupled with his deep knowledge of banking data protection and his vast presence in Silicon Valley, will help Data443 in a variety of ways.”

“We have reconfigured our advisory board to add important insights to three strategic areas: product consulting and strategy, acquisition sourcing and advisory, and capital markets advisory. We are actively filling our roster with leaders in these respective areas to help Data443 reach its fullest potential,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail ™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443™ Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (vii) DATAEXPRESS®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (viii) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (ix) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; and, (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Data443™ logo, ClassiDocs™ logo, ARALOC™ logo and DATAEXPRESS® are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/