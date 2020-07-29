Lice Clinics of Colorado – Aurora Opens New Location

Clinic Owner in OK and AR expands to CO

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, CO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that the so-called “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.

But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Aurora area, the new Lice Clinics of America® – Aurora provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

This is clinic owner Wade Huntsman’s first clinic in Colorado, while he has three clinics between Oklahoma and Arkansas. Huntsman got his start with Lice Clinics of America (LCA) in late 2016 after learning about the network through a friend who had clinics in Boston.

“What we hope to help people understand is that head lice can happen to anyone,” says Huntsman. “It only takes 3 seconds from one person to the next to obtain head lice. When individuals discover head lice, it is often the eggs that are discovered. Unfortunately, this means it has been in the house for at least 7 to 10 days. That is how long it takes for the eggs so show up on the hair strands.”

The FDA-cleared medical device AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate of better than 99 percent.

“This will be our fourth clinic and with our success in helping our communities in Oklahoma and Arkansas, we think as new neighbors, we can make Denver and Colorado Springs an even better place to live,” says Huntsman. “We are excited to bring our expertise to multiple convenient locations in Denver Metro and Colorado Springs.”

The Aurora clinic is located at 3000 South Jamaica Ct. Suite 310, Aurora, CO 80014 and is open seven days per week by appointment. Please visit https://liceclinicscolorado.com for more information.

