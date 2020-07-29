Smile Direct Club Now Serving Orthodontia’s Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment: Teens

/EIN News/ -- SmileDirectClub Teen program expands medtech pioneer’s mission to increase access to premium oral care



New offering includes groundbreaking, patented aligner case powered by Tile™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, announced today the launch of its newest product, SmileDirectClub Teen. Designed just for teens, the clear aligner treatment includes SmileDirectClub’s new patented aligner case, powered by Tile™, featuring a Bluetooth tracker to ensure a teen’s aligners are never lost.

Available beginning August 4, SmileDirectClub Teen will also include unique new features within SDC’s innovative telehealth platform to ensure safe and effective treatment, such as aligner change and doctor check-in notifications for both teens and their parents, lost aligner protection, and more. Teens with mild to moderate malocclusion may get started on their smile journey in two easy ways: Visit SmileDirectClub’s website to request a doctor-prescribed impression kit or book a scan at a nearby SmileShop .

“We’ve focused on creating a product that offers a more affordable and accessible alternative to metal braces or other aligner options, giving teens and parents the convenience of our telehealth platform while still priced at up to 60% less than braces,” said Josh Chapman, Chief Global Brand Officer at SmileDirectClub. “In these uncertain times, it is important for parents to know that their teen can start and continue their teeth straightening journey remotely and safely, and with the confidence of knowing that their teen will have 24/7 access to dental professionals. SmileDirectClub’s special virtual telehealth features for its Teen product, combined with the Tile-powered aligner case, gives parents the ability to have even more peace of mind in their investment in their teen’s smile.”

SmileDirectClub Teen includes:

Doctor-prescribed and doctor-monitored clear aligner therapy via SmileDirectClub’s teledentistry platform, with enhanced treatment features including video chat with SmileDirectClub’s Dental Team, available seven days a week for no additional charge.

Automatic notifications to both the teen and their parents for aligner changing and doctor check-ins to assist with compliance, empowering parents to follow every step of their teen’s teeth straightening journey.

A free SDC Tile-powered aligner case to help teens keep track of their aligners. SmileDirectClub’s patented Bluetooth-enabled aligner case will allow teens and their parents to track the location of the aligner case from their phones to easily find misplaced aligners.

Lost Aligner Protection Program to make sure that replacement aligners are expedited to teens going through treatment, just in case they do get lost or damaged.

Six months of free whitening and a $25 Shopify gift card to use toward SmileDirectClub’s full suite of premium, affordable oral care products.

Choice of SmileDirectClub nighttime aligners, which are worn only at night, or traditional aligners, worn 22 hours each day.

“As an orthodontist and father of two teenagers – one teen who is undergoing clear aligner therapy and another in traditional metal braces – I can speak firsthand about the efficacy and versatility of this product,” said Dr. Gary Moore, DDS, a SmileDirectClub affiliated provider. “Clear aligners bolster confidence and self-esteem that may be lost with traditional metal braces and offer the ability to engage in a wide range of activities and sports with an adjustable mouthguard. Teens can feel more confident in showing their smile when wearing clear aligners, something that is even more important to them in a day and age where social media is a primary source of their interactions.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving over 1 million customers around the world.

