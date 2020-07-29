Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after the market closes. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Rowe, Vice President, Commercial will host a conference call to review the financial results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 7380187. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 7380187.

