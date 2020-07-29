Global Nisin Market Is Expected to Reach USD 594.84 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Nisin Market by Application (Poultry and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Meat, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Beverages, Canned and Frozen Food Products, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global nisin market is expected to grow from USD 424.74 million in 2019 and to reach USD 594.84 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020-2017.

The nisin market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to an increase in the use of organic preservatives that are non-toxic in nature and an increase in the use of clean and label products. The rise in health concerns is another major reason that propels the demand for nisin. For instance, Koninklijke DSM N.V announced the extension of its range of natural food protection resolutions that is the addition of Delvo Guard Cultures.

A polycyclic antibacterial peptide which is produced by the fermentation of food-grade bacteria is known as Nisin. It is effective against the wide spectrum of gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Nisin is a natural food preservative that has 34 amino acids residues, that includes the uncommon methyllanthionine, amino acids lanthionine, and didehydroalanine. Gram-positive bacteria is contamination in the brewery industry. Therefore, the use of nisin can eliminate 90% of gram-positive bacteria. Chromatography and simple agar diffusion bioassay are techniques that can be used for nisin concentration. Availability of substitutes and higher product cost hampers the market growth. Growth prospects in emerging markets and rising adoption of active packaging provide growth opportunities to the market. The higher cost of natural preservative is a challenging factor for market growth.

The global nisin market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increased consumer awareness of the medical advantages and the increasing support from leading ingredient manufacturing. Increasing research and development in the sector influences the market growth. Nisin is considered as a unique bacteriocin that is helpful in fighting tooth decay. Nisin is primarily used for extending the shelf life of a product. However, Danisco A/S was acquired by DuPont, a major player in the nisin market. Danisco A/S operates as a subsidiary of DuPont Denmark and serves eight industries.

Key players operating in the global nisin market include Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering, DSM, Chihon Biotechnology, Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Shandong Freda Biotechnology, Cayman Chemicals, DuPont, Siveele B.V., and Handary S.A. DSM Chihon Biotechnology, Galatic are some of the major manufacturers of nisin market.

For instance, In December 2019, Royal DSM acquired Royal CSK, which is the leading food ingredient company in the European region. This helped company to hold a major market share in the region.

In 2018, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Company, that is a science-based company involved in the material, nutrition, and health business extended its range of natural food protection resolutions with the addition of Delvo Guard Cultures.



The dairy product segment dominated and held the largest market share of 27.64% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global nisin market segment is classified into poultry and seafood products, dairy products, meat, bakery and confectionery products, beverages, canned and frozen food products, and others. The dairy product segment dominated the market and held a market share of 27.64% in the year 2019. This is attributed to the use of nisin as it has positive, ecological, and economic effects like reduction in damaged sterilization products and less processing times and temperatures. The use of dairy products is sensitive to thermal and chemical exposure.



Regional Segment of Nisin Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global nisin market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region accounted for the major market share of 52% in the year 2019. The growth is mainly due to the increase in the consumption preference for synthetic food preservatives. Other factors like technological advancement and increase in R&D investment fuels the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in per capita income and rise in the population. In the region, China holds the largest share, due to rapid urbanization.

About the report:

The global nisin market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

