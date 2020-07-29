VitalHub Corporation Announces Integration of NHS’s Mandated Daily Review and Situation Report into MCAP Offering

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the incorporation of the National Health Service’s (NHS) mandated daily review and daily situation report (SITREP) into its proprietary MCAP (Making Care Appropriate for Patients) Clinical Utilization Review solution.



VitalHub has worked closely with the National Health Service England and National Health Service Improvement to embed their mandated daily review and daily Situation report (SITREP) into the Company’s patient flow software, offering a streamlined and efficient solution that takes frontline staff 15 - 30 seconds per patient, per day, to complete. The MCAP tool saves significant clinical time and resource for frontline staff and typically identifies 2x the number of patients for flow than current UK “Medically Fit For Discharge” (MFFD) processes.

Notably, the COVID daily discharge SITREP collects data on the inpatient population of each acute Trust and their discharge status each day using a centralized portal and has been important in monitoring and managing the progression of the pandemic. Accordingly, this integration into the Company’s utilization management solutions has been crucial in VitalHub’s client’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCAP tool identifies opportunities for whole system patient flow improvements and integration, provides decision makers with the necessary evidence to provide advanced patient flow analytics in real-time to support improvements in multi-disciplinary team discharge and system integration.

The Company’s solution enables automatic reporting to the NHS on a Trust’s behalf, offering seamless integration with the Trust’s existing system. Moreover, through offering the mandated SITREPs through the MCAP software, Trusts can take advantage of using the clinical guidelines and criteria offered through the solution to inform and guide answering the SITREP questions. As noted above, this has produced a 200% increase in patients identified for discharge (via use of MCAP solution), resulting in considerable improvements to resource efficiency, and resultant improvements to the delivery and quality of care.

"VitalHub's MCAP software is used to provide live data on patient's statuses across SRFT, and data is transmitted rapidly within the organisation to the personnel who can effect change most rapidly. Senior managers and executive level management also use the data in discussions with the relevant local agencies and partner organisations to manage patient flow across systems,” said Hilary Richardson, CUR Project Manager and Phlebotomy Manager, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust. “Data entry is simple, fast, efficient and negates the need for ward attendance to ascertain reason for admission/plans for discharge, therefore reducing transmission risks to both patients and front-line staff. MCAP rapidly identifies large numbers of patients that have no reason to reside (Non-Qualified) and who can be discharged in preparation for a very large influx of patients requiring beds. This has been utilised to great effect during the recent COVID-19 pandemic."

“We are happy to report that we have met the additional requirement laid out by the NHS National Framework for Trusts to fill out the COVID daily SITREP, which will be incorporated into our standing offering within the Framework,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are pleased that use of MCAPs clinical guideline criteria provides a tangible benefit to operational visibility and resource planning, and are encouraged by the opportunity for this benefit to be extended to COVID daily reporting.”

As one of two approved vendors selected by the NHS to offer Clinical Utilization Reviews (CURs) within the NHS Framework, VitalHub is able to offer UK Trusts access to its patient flow and operational visibility solutions through an expedited adoption pathway, avoiding requirements for independent tender or procurement cycles.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

