Enphase Energy Ramps Production Shipments of Enphase Encharge™ Storage System

“We are pleased to deliver the Enphase Encharge storage system to installers, and provide homeowners a world-class, all-in-one smart energy system,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “We shipped units in June for pilot runs with a few of our installers, and the feedback has been great. Installers clearly see this system as a safe, reliable, and powerful option for energy independence. The biggest value for homeowners is that, for the first time, they can easily generate, store, and control energy with technology, all designed by Enphase.”

The Enphase Encharge 10™ and Encharge 3™ storage systems offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. Encharge storage systems include and feature:

A storage system with a modular architecture to right-size storage for either whole-home backup loads or starting small and growing over time, without additional external inverters

A simple path to energy independence with Enphase grid-forming microinverters to keep homes powered when the grid goes down and save money when the grid is up

A grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each Encharge storage device and a cooling system with no moving parts for maximum reliability

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability, backed up by a UL9540A fire safety certification

Brownout protection with the built-in Enphase Power Start™ technology, which mitigates the initial demand spike from motor-driven appliances such as air conditioners and pumps

The power of complete insight into solar and storage performance with the Enphase Enlighten™ energy management platform, in addition to being able to go off-grid through the mobile app

The confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, remote software upgrades, and a 10-year warranty

Plug-and-play compatibility with both new and existing Enphase solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase solar customers

“Savvy homeowners almost always ask for Enphase by name, and we are happy to oblige them because Enphase products are very reliable and easy to use,” said Brandon Bing, owner at All American Solar. “Florida gets a lot of inclement weather, and there is no question that the Encharge storage system delivers the most advanced features for homeowners. Encharge battery storage gives us the flexibility for installation either on the inside or the outside of the house, they are simple to install, and we never need specialized lifting equipment because the units are modular.”

“The Ensemble system is so compelling because it’s an all-in-one solar-plus-storage system from a single company, which means perfect component compatibility, a single point of contact for service and support, and a management platform that controls the entire system,” said Michael Pane, owner at Synergy Solar. “I’ve used the Enlighten monitoring system to keep a close eye on my Enphase storage system for weeks, and I’ve been extremely impressed by how well the system performs. As an installer, working with Enphase is a pleasure because the support team always picks up the phone and follows through. Encharge storage makes for a simple but powerful upgrade for Enphase solar systems, especially power outages here in California continue to make home energy independence a kitchen table topic.”

“Enphase solar and storage products provide homeowners system resilience through redundancy and gives us peace of mind from having an outstanding support team to help us deliver the best possible homeowner experience,” said Darren Star, installer and licensed electrician at Granite State Solar. “The combination of Enphase products’ high reliability, outstanding remote module-level monitoring and diagnostics, and a dedicated support team add incredible value to both our company and customers. I cannot overstate the value of having a modular battery storage system from Enphase, so homeowners only need to pay for what they want, and we never again have to deal with elaborate pulley systems to install 500-pound batteries.”

For more information about Enphase Ensemble energy management technology and the Encharge storage system, please visit https://enphase.com/go/storage-is-here .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 27 million microinverters, and over 1.1 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Encharge, Ensemble, Encharge 10, Encharge 3, Power Start, IQ, IQ 6, IQ 7, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products including grid-agnostic and off-grid and software-enabled abilities; our product reliability; the simplicity, ease of installation and flexibility of installation and developing scalable architecture using our products; and the capabilities of our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

