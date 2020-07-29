CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Expansion with the Launch of CV™ Acute and New Immunity Product Line

Clinically researched wide spectrum proprietary plant-based formula supports immune system and respiratory health

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced a strategic category expansion into condition specific dietary supplements with the launch of CV™ Acute, the first of several products to be launched under its new Immunity product line. This new non-CBD product line will open markets and sales channels for the Company, including major e-commerce retailers not currently accessible by CBD-based products.



CV™ Acute (V871 SHL)1 is a clinically researched, wide-spectrum, proprietary plant-based formula to support immune system and respiratory health. CV™ Acute integrates a time tested Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) herbal formula with proprietary modern analytical chemistry and extraction techniques2. The formula is supported by global medical authorities and hundreds of published scientific studies that demonstrate overall immune system defense to everyday challenges with enhanced support for respiratory health.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report cited the formula’s ability to be an effective therapy for respiratory and immune system challenges that can be safely combined with conventional and pharmaceutical treatments. A March 2020 study published in the International Journal of Biological Sciences highlighted in vitro evidence demonstrating that the formula had a preventive effect on SARS-COV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. While this data is preliminary and should be interpreted conservatively, the strong safety profile of CV™ Acute indicates that it is a prudent addition to an integrated approach to respiratory and immune challenges.

Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, Colonel (Retired), U.S. Army, and CV Sciences Medical Advisor commented, “I was assigned to establish the Department of Defense Global Emerging Infections Surveillance Program in Southeast Asia in the early 2000's, helping manage both the SARS and Bird Flu outbreaks for the U.S. military. There I observed the tremendous value in combining traditional herbs with modern diagnosis and treatment.”

Dr. Lewis continued, “TCM herbs have powerful anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity without side-effects [often] associated with drugs. The herbs in CV™ Acute have been shown to be safe and effective alone or when added to modern medical treatment of viral and bacterial infections.”

“Our launch of CV™ Acute represents a strategic category expansion, and a natural evolution of CV Sciences’ positioning as a leading health and wellness company,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “CV™ Acute is considered a valuable botanical formula to maintain immune and respiratory health at times when protection is needed the most - including the uncertain times of the 2020/2021 flu season. This is particularly important as many retailers have not been able to offer CBD products, which have also demonstrated immune system support.”

Dowling continued, “We considered adding CBD to the formula, however our goal is to make CV™ Acute broadly available to consumers through all retail channels at an affordable price so they can have easy access to the immune and respiratory health benefits this formula has demonstrated to provide. We view PlusCBD™ as a companion product to CV™ Acute because PlusCBD™ provides maintenance for the immune and endocannabinoid systems, while CV™ Acute delivers high intensity immune support when needed.”

CV™ Acute will be available soon at select retailers nationwide and through major e-commerce retailers in August 2020. Please visit www.cvsciences.com for more information.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

