Strong/MDI Screen Systems Welcomes New Sales Representative for Japan Market

/EIN News/ -- Joliette, Quebec, Canada, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues and amusement parks worldwide (“Strong/MDI”), announced that Yuji Motomatsu has been appointed as its new sales representative in Japan, effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Motomatsu brings decades of experience in global sales and business development to his new role at Strong/MDI where he will lead sales initiatives and drive new client acquisitions in the region. He will also provide strategic insight to guide business growth.

Prior to Strong/MDI, Mr. Motomatsu held various senior positions at NEC Display Solutions including General Manager of the International Sales Division and Executive Expert for the company’s Cinema and Digital Signage divisions. He helped lead the company’s sales efforts for nearly forty years and played a key role in moving the business forward following the merger of NEC’s visual display businesses in 2007.

“Moto brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we are excited to have him on board to drive our sales and business development efforts in Japan,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong/MDI and Strong Technical Services, Inc. “He will play a key role as Strong/MDI pursues new growth initiatives on several fronts, including the Asia Pacific area. We are well positioned and well prepared to provide our expertise in cinema screen products to all regions across the globe.”

“I am thrilled to join the Strong/MDI team and help expand the company’s presence in Japan,” said Mr. Motomatsu. “The company has decades of experience in providing the top cinema screen products internationally, and I am looking forward to building upon Strong/MDI’s solid reputation and foundation and providing an improved customer experience here in the region.”

About Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is a projection screen manufacturer located in Joliette, Canada. It manufactures 2D and 3D screens, specialty screens, motorized screen systems, custom structures and masking motors for clients worldwide. Strong/MDI Screen Systems is also known for the development of highly sophisticated coatings for projection surfaces.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. Contact
François Barrette
Vice President – General Manager
877-755-3795
francois.barrette@strongmdi.com

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Roberson
Ballantyne Strong, Inc.
Chief Executive Officer
704-994-8279
IR@btn-inc.com

