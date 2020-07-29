Zogenix to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Wednesday, August 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 866-269-4260 International: 323-347-3612 Conference ID: 8881331 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141049

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, C-IV has been approved by the U.S. FDA and is under review in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. In addition, the company has two late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare childhood-onset epilepsy and one for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.

