FortressIQ and Signavio Partner to Deliver End-to-End Process Intelligence Across the Enterprise

Joint solution empowers businesses with unmatched process discovery, mining, mapping, modeling, and analysis, delivering a complete solution for data-driven business transformation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, and Signavio , a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that delivers comprehensive process intelligence across the enterprise.



Process intelligence is integral to enterprises undergoing business transformation. However, it can be a significant undertaking, with organizations often not knowing where to start, what to look for, and what to prioritize. Traditionally, companies leveraged a combination of process mining, interviews, and business analysts to understand and improve their processes from multiple angles, but this approach can be costly, time-consuming, and lacking in accuracy.

Together, Signavio and FortressIQ provide a top-down and bottom-up modeling, discovery, mining, governance, and monitoring framework for all processes and tasks across an organization. With this joint solution, enterprise organizations looking to successfully achieve process transformation at scale no longer have to rely on disparate tools or manual approaches to accomplish their business transformation initiatives. Organizations now have the capacity to evaluate and prioritize improvement opportunities and cost reductions quickly, leading to truly transformational outcomes.

“By partnering with Signavio, we easily merge essential human and data-driven approaches together so that enterprises can manage complex transformations with ease,” said Pankaj Chowdhry, CEO at FortressIQ. “As companies try to get the most value from their transformation initiatives, it's imperative that they have the right tools to make it happen. We’re looking forward to providing customers with unparalleled support on their journey with a single solution for process automation, elimination, and optimization.”

Features of this best-of-breed joint solution include:

Process discovery with no blind spots . Discover the full depth and breadth of a process, what systems execute, and what users do in context.

. Discover the full depth and breadth of a process, what systems execute, and what users do in context. Perfect work instructions . Provide instructions with detailed, data-driven information (including tasks and screenshots) and measure against process compliance.

. Provide instructions with detailed, data-driven information (including tasks and screenshots) and measure against process compliance. Human and data-driven Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Process models to design bot interactions, PDDs to drive execution, and process discovery and mining to analyze automation potential and performance at scale.

Process models to design bot interactions, PDDs to drive execution, and process discovery and mining to analyze automation potential and performance at scale. Top-down and bottom-up approach. Identification of potential for improvements can be triggered with a process analysis (top-down) or with a task analysis (bottom-up) approach.

“We’re thrilled to partner with FortressIQ to deliver the most complete end-to-end process intelligence solution available,” said Gero Decker, CEO at Signavio. “FortressIQ’s process intelligence platform, combined with Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite, gives businesses unprecedented insight into their processes across the entire organization, at scale. We’re confident that the capabilities of this joint solution will provide tremendous value to customers who are seeking a streamlined way to optimize their processes and reap the benefits of automation.”

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio’s unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world’s leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. www.signavio.com .

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ delivers real-time, end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise. It leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence to add human-level observability to any application, with zero integration and universal compatibility. FortressIQ’s automated process discovery enables enterprises to uncover insights and analytics previously unattainable with traditional methods, so that they may confidently make decisions and strategically implement them across the enterprise. These capabilities assist in improving employee experience, system optimization, process redesign, value engineering, and augmented intelligence. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .