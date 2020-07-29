Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals announced today that Doug Manion, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium.

Presentation Details:
Date: August 5, 2020
Time: 8:30am Eastern Time

About Kleo:
Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a private targeted immunotherapy company with fully synthetic bispecific platform technologies (ARM™ and MATE™) designed to emulate or enhance antibodies. Kleo has a proprietary lead drug candidate, KP1237, entering two separate Phase 1/2 clinical trials in 2020 for multiple myeloma. Further, Kleo is currently engaged in other active collaborations in COVID-19 and oncology indications. For more information, please visit www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
T: + 1-646-970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Susan Kinkead
T: + 1-415-509-3610
susan@kinkeadcomm.com

