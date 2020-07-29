Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2020 net income of $1,831,000, or $0.79 per share, compared to net income of $2,326,000, or $1.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Southern earned $3,344,000, or $1.45 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 compared to $4,246,000, or $1.84 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.



John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “During these challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to focus on the needs of our customers. We provided temporary relief to both our commercial and retail customers by modifying over 350 loans since the start of the pandemic. In addition, we were able to process 660 Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans during the second quarter totaling more than $75 million. The ability of our customers to retain jobs was vital to the sustainability of those businesses, as well as for the employees and their families. PPP also allowed us to positively impact many other businesses from within and outside of our market area as well. This program resulted in significant loan and deposit growth during the second quarter. During the remainder of this year we will be working with these customers as they apply for PPP loan forgiveness.”

Gross loans totaled $633.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $562.9 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased from $655.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $766.5 million.

Castle continued, “We prudently increased the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter, adding an additional $750,000 to the allowance. As a result, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans ratio was 168% at June 30, 2020, compared to 94% at June 30, 2019.”

The allowance for loan losses was $6,936,000, or 1.09% of loans at June 30, 2020 and $5,184,000, or 0.91% of loans at December 31, 2019. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans the allowance at June 30 was 1.24% of gross loans. Net recoveries totaled $9,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net charge offs of $107,000 for the second quarter of 2019. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2020, net recoveries totaled $2,000, compared to net charge offs of $110,000 for the same period of 2019. Southern provided $750,000 for loan losses during the second quarter of 2020, bringing the six-month total to $1,750,000. For the first six months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 0.78% and 1.10%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 7.80% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 10.94% for the same period of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.31% and 3.73%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.





Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,496 $ 68,723 Federal funds sold 263 265 Securities available for sale 146,101 123,436 Loans held for sale 2,108 1,171 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,936 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019) 626,749 557,680 Premises and equipment, net 14,067 14,515 Accrued interest receivable 4,440 3,380 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,822 15,633 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 273 291 Other assets 14,122 11,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 914,863 $ 809,716 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 194,299 $ 136,430 Interest bearing 572,186 519,332 Total deposits 766,485 655,762 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 14,815 15,401 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,317 12,553 Other borrowings 27,000 37,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 826,772 726,371 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020

(2,314,878 shares in 2019) 5,773

5,781 Additional paid-in capital 15,277 15,521 Retained earnings 64,761 62,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 2,620 (52 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (340 ) (389 ) Total shareholders’ equity 88,091 83,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 914,863 $ 809,716





Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,260 $ 7,178 $ 14,187 $ 14,023 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 29 373 256 762 Securities: Taxable 567 448 1,274 847 Tax-exempt 169 193 285 396 Total interest income 8,025 8,192 16,002 16,028 Interest expense: Deposits 1,032 1,297 2,289 2,448 Other 302 316 621 621 Total interest expense 1,334 1,613 2,910 3,069 Net interest income 6,691 6,579 13,092 12,959 Provision for loan losses 750 - 1,750 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,941 6,579 11,342 12,809 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 255 496 718 982 Trust fees 504 514 1,021 1,017 Net gains on loan sales 538 92 787 180 Net gains on investment security sales - 161 - 207 Earnings on life insurance assets 95 98 189 195 ATM and debit card fee income 380 361 728 680 Other 113 165 263 307 Total non-interest income 1,885 1,887 3,706 3,568 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,309 3,433 6,567 6,830 Occupancy, net 375 325 772 714 Equipment 277 266 590 530 Printing, postage and supplies 109 99 212 205 Telecommunication expenses 122 93 250 195 Professional and outside services 400 374 737 690 Software maintenance 388 397 768 801 ATM expenses 157 137 288 244 Other 482 519 882 1,086 Total non-interest expense 5,619 5,643 11,066 11,295 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,207 2,823 3,982 5,082 Federal income tax provision 376 497 638 836 NET INCOME $ 1,831 $ 2,326 $ 3,344 $ 4,246 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.79 $ 1.01 $ 1.45 $ 1.84 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.79 1.01 1.45 1.84 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.23 0.46 0.45

CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO (517) 279-5500