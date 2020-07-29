Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2020 net income of $1,831,000, or $0.79 per share, compared to net income of $2,326,000, or $1.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.  Southern earned $3,344,000, or $1.45 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 compared to $4,246,000, or $1.84 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.   

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “During these challenging times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to focus on the needs of our customers.  We provided temporary relief to both our commercial and retail customers by modifying over 350 loans since the start of the pandemic.  In addition, we were able to process 660 Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans during the second quarter totaling more than $75 million.  The ability of our customers to retain jobs was vital to the sustainability of those businesses, as well as for the employees and their families.  PPP also allowed us to positively impact many other businesses from within and outside of our market area as well.  This program resulted in significant loan and deposit growth during the second quarter.  During the remainder of this year we will be working with these customers as they apply for PPP loan forgiveness.”

Gross loans totaled $633.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $562.9 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased from $655.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $766.5 million.

Castle continued, “We prudently increased the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter, adding an additional $750,000 to the allowance.  As a result, our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans ratio was 168% at June 30, 2020, compared to 94% at June 30, 2019.”            

The allowance for loan losses was $6,936,000, or 1.09% of loans at June 30, 2020 and $5,184,000, or 0.91% of loans at December 31, 2019.  Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans the allowance at June 30 was 1.24% of gross loans.  Net recoveries totaled $9,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net charge offs of $107,000 for the second quarter of 2019.  For the six-month period ending June 30, 2020, net recoveries totaled $2,000, compared to net charge offs of $110,000 for the same period of 2019.  Southern provided $750,000 for loan losses during the second quarter of 2020, bringing the six-month total to $1,750,000.  For the first six months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded. 

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 0.78% and 1.10%, respectively.  The annualized return on average equity was 7.80% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 10.94% for the same period of 2019.  The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.31% and 3.73%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust.  It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions.  All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking.  Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking.  There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated.  Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured.  The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  June 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,496   $ 68,723  
Federal funds sold   263     265  
Securities available for sale   146,101     123,436  
Loans held for sale   2,108     1,171  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,936 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019)   626,749     557,680  
Premises and equipment, net   14,067     14,515  
Accrued interest receivable   4,440     3,380  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   15,822     15,633  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   273     291  
Other assets   14,122     11,200  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 914,863   $ 809,716  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 194,299   $ 136,430  
Interest bearing   572,186     519,332  
Total deposits   766,485     655,762  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   14,815     15,401  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,317     12,553  
Other borrowings   27,000     37,500  
Subordinated debentures    5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   826,772     726,371  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 5,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020
   (2,314,878 shares in 2019)		   5,773    
5,781		  
Additional paid-in capital   15,277     15,521  
Retained earnings   64,761     62,484  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   2,620     (52 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (340 )   (389 )
Total shareholders’ equity   88,091     83,345  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 914,863   $ 809,716  


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 7,260   $ 7,178   $ 14,187   $ 14,023  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   29     373     256     762  
Securities:                        
Taxable   567     448     1,274     847  
Tax-exempt   169     193     285     396  
Total interest income   8,025     8,192     16,002     16,028  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   1,032     1,297     2,289     2,448  
Other   302     316     621     621  
Total interest expense   1,334     1,613     2,910     3,069  
Net interest income   6,691     6,579     13,092     12,959  
Provision for loan losses   750     -     1,750     150  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,941     6,579     11,342     12,809  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   255     496     718     982  
Trust fees   504     514     1,021     1,017  
Net gains on loan sales   538     92     787     180  
Net gains on investment security sales   -     161     -     207  
Earnings on life insurance assets   95     98     189     195  
ATM and debit card fee income   380     361     728     680  
Other   113     165     263     307  
Total non-interest income   1,885     1,887     3,706     3,568  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   3,309     3,433     6,567     6,830  
Occupancy, net   375     325     772     714  
Equipment   277     266     590     530  
Printing, postage and supplies   109     99     212     205  
Telecommunication expenses   122     93     250     195  
Professional and outside services   400     374     737     690  
Software maintenance   388     397     768     801  
ATM expenses   157     137     288     244  
Other   482     519     882     1,086  
Total non-interest expense   5,619     5,643     11,066     11,295  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,207     2,823     3,982     5,082  
Federal income tax provision   376     497     638     836  
NET INCOME $ 1,831   $ 2,326   $ 3,344   $ 4,246  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.79   $ 1.01   $ 1.45   $ 1.84  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.79     1.01     1.45     1.84  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.23     0.23     0.46     0.45   
CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


