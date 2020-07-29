BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Launches Bitcoin SV (BSV) on QLUE™ and BitRank Verified® Forensics Platforms

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that Bitcoin SV (BSV) has been launched as part of the BIGG Compliance Suite v1.17 ( https://qlue.io/ and https://bitrankverified.com/ ). QLUE™ and BitRank Verified® also support BTC, ETH, ERC20, LTC and BCH.



Bitcoin SV emerged from a Bitcoin Cash network split, in order to prioritize strict adherence to Satoshi Nakamoto's original Bitcoin protocol and design for massive scaling. It recognizes Bitcoin as more than just a digital currency and blockchain, but also a protocol for the world’s data network similar to Internet protocol. The ecosystem views low fee peer to peer transactions as the core value proposition of the data network and is dedicated to unbounded scaling and massive on-chain transaction throughput by enterprises in pursuit of this goal. Bitcoin SV supporters also identify the value of Bitcoin as an honest, transparent, and auditable ledger.

BIG’s QLUE™ (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) is used by Law Enforcement, Banks, Exchanges, ATM Operators to perform due diligence and blockchain security investigations at greater forensic depth by exploring where the related funds are coming from and going to, and the profiles of the entities involved. QLUE™ allows for the export of an investigation and in turn this can be saved on file for regulators, or to request a subpoena or be provided as evidence in court.

BSV is also now available in BitRank Verified® which provides financial organizations with the ability to get a risk score on an address and/or transaction allowing for the quick assessment of whether funds have been involved in nefarious activity.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association (the global industry organization that supports Bitcoin SV), commented on today’s announcement, saying, “We are thrilled that Blockchain Intelligence Group is adding Bitcoin SV support to its suite of blockchain analytics, forensic tracing, and intelligence tools. Unlike other digital currency camps, the Bitcoin SV ecosystem strongly advocates for building a lawful and regulation-friendly industry, in order to win the confidence of enterprises, governments and consumers that is needed to achieve mass adoption. Blockchain Intelligence Group advances that mission by providing practical tools to help businesses satisfy AML, KYC, CTF and OFAC compliance, tracking mechanisms to investigate and stop crime, and forensic investigation services that enable law to be enforced over digital currency activity. Its solutions will make it easier for more businesses globally to offer BSV services. We welcome Blockchain Intelligence Group to the Bitcoin SV ecosystem, and look forward to collaborating with its team to promote a lawful blockchain future.”

BIG’s President, Lance Morginn, commented, “QLUE™ and BitRank Verified® provide all the tools necessary for any organization involved in crypto compliance and investigations to perform their duties and we are excited to add Bitcoin SV to these services. This addition allows us to continue to position BIG’s services as having visibility into the top cryptocurrencies in the marketplace.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.