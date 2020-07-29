OliveOilsLand® - Turkish Olive Oil - OLIVE OIL CURE : SQUALENE
Turkish Olive Oil is a miraculous blessing that has been used for beauty and curing purposes since ancient times. Even in very old times, it was used for treating wrinkles and sagging skin. OliveOilsLand® | Turkish Olive Oil contains high amounts of antioxidants, omega 3 and squalene. These are substances with cell regenerating and repairing properties and at the same time, they are very effective moisturizer because moisture loss and dryness are the most important causes of wrinkles.
Our body produces too much squalene when we are babies and there is 12% squalene in the sebum where we live in even before we're born but its production decreases over time. Most of the cosmetic skin products we use contain squalane (one letter is different - saturated with hydrogen).
It gives the skin a silky soft texture by reducing inflammatory processes in the skin, dryness and edema. That's why the beauty industry does not discuss argan, shea or anything else, it talks about only OliveOilsLand® | #TurkishOliveOil.
Collagen is mentioned as a protein that has a great contribution for individuals who attach importance to skin care. Collagen which is a protein abundant in the human body forms the structure of many organs including skin, connective tissue, tendons, joints, nails, teeth, hair and bones. The main purpose of this protein is to support tissues and help tissues or organs to stay alive and flexible. OliveOilsLand® |Turkish Olive Oil is an important substance that supports collagen both internally and externally.
There are also studies showing that oleuropein which is one of the olive oil polyphenols, fights against aging. This component widens blood vessels and enables the skin to get more oxygen and nutrients.
Squalene and Its Benefits to Our Health…
Squalene is a hydrocarbon which has high unsaturated fat rate and consists of hydrogen and carbon (C30 H50). This substance which is found naturally in the sebum of our skin plays an important role in regeneration of the cells and keeping the skin alive. Squalene which was previously thought to be found only in Human sebum and Shark Liver fat has been found to be present in certain plants as a result of the researches (2.7 million sharks must be hunted in a year in order to meet the need for squalane - squalene which is saturated with hydrogen - especially used in the cosmetics sector. Because of this reason, alternative squalene sources were tried to be found.) . Olive Tree which is the source of many sterols and sterol like chemicals is the biggest squalene source among plants.
The main component of squalene is isoprenoid which is a special substance. Cell friendly isoprenoid is an antioxidant with unique properties which attaches to the cell membrane and protect the body. This substance which is naturally present in the body plays an important role in regeneration of the cells and keeping the skin alive. The rate of squalene in the body decreases in time. While taking squalene from outside doesn't have any side effects in such cases, it has many benefits. It needs a hydrogen atom to be stable. When it is taken into the body, it releases three oxygen atoms by absorbing hydrogen from the water. Thus, it prevents high acidity causing cancer and eliminates oxygen deficiency by increasing oxygen in the body just like in ozone therapy.
Oxygen deficiency and high acidity in the tissues cause cancer and normal cells die and this cause formation of a different structure according to many theories. Actually, squalene is produced by our body in small amounts and stored under the skin. Since squalene is a lipoprotein at the same time, it attaches to lipoprotein receptors and spreads in the body. Since squalene is an unsaturated fatty acid, it helps prevention of vascular diseases by acting like Omega 3 and increasing high density lipoprotein in the cardiovascular system. Since it contains a large amount of Alkoxyglycerols (AKG) which is an immune substance in breast milk, it supports strengthening of the immune system. Squalene also has cell regenerating properties and it is a friend to hierarchical cells and an enemy to anarchic cells.
It strengthens the body's defense system against cancer, tumor and rheumatism by increasing the oxygen in the body. – It helps cancer cells to heal by increasing the effect on chemotherapeutic medications. - It has an effect of eliminating irritation caused by eczema, psoriasis and burns when applied on the skin. – It is an effective food supplement for joint and cartilage disorders, especially arthritis. – It has been seen that it removes the poison caused by hepatitis and alcohol by regulating liver functions.
About our OliveOilsLand® | Turkish Olive Oil that contains SQUALENE, renews your skin, is completely plant based and does not contain any additive.
You can find this valuable substance which is present in each olive variety at the amount of 400-800 milligrams per 100 grams, more intensely in our #OliveOilsLand® branded Turkish Olive Oil. Squalene; this substance which needs hydrogen atom to be stable, releases oxygen atom by taking hydrogen from the water in our body as soon as it reaches our body through the skin. Thus, it increases oxygen in the body and prevents high acidity just like in ozone therapy. It plays an important role in regeneration of the cells and keeping the skin alive.
MMT (Vitro) tests conducted on the cells determine that as a result of application of Squalene to the cells in certain rates, cell life increases by 50% and rate of cell proliferation increase and it is emphasized that our product increases cell proliferation and cell resistance and it is an important antioxidant.
As a result of other Vitro test conducted with an egg which contains artery, vein and capillary, is called CAM and specially prepared to measure irritation potential, it has been proven that our product doesn't have any side effect.
Besides the results obtained by applying to special substances prepared for Vitro analysis in the laboratory environment, many effects of our product are also confirmed in the results of skin tests made on human subjects.
After the placebo product containing 10% squalene was used on the subjects for 15 days, it was seen that it increased the moisture of the skin by 35,2% while the placebo product without squalene increased the moisture by 16,5%. While the same sample reduced water loss (TEWL) by 10,6% in addition to moisturizing, Placebo product was found to reduce by around 2% only.
In addition to positive results of the irritation test made on the cells, it was proven in the irritation test made on the skin that the product didn't have any side effect on the skin and didn't cause any irritation, redness or edema when used continuously.
As a result of the analyzes made, it was proven that the product increased cell regeneration and resistance, helped moisturizing the skin, prevented water loss at a high rate and besides these effects, it neither damaged the cells nor the skin. Our product which is highly demanded in the cosmetic world with its numerous benefits, reveals its positive effects in the treatment of many dermatological diseases.
