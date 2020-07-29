Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Record Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2020 and Announces Dividend

Net sales increased 73 percent including $58.5 million in sales of PPE

Earnings per share (diluted) increased 456 percent to $1.00

Reduced debt an additional $16.1 million

Reinstates regular $0.10 per share dividend and declares $0.10 per share special dividend

Celebrates 100-year anniversary since its founding in 1920

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its second quarter operating results for 2020.

The Company reported that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, net sales increased 73 percent to $159.4 million, compared to second quarter 2019 net sales of $92.3 million. Pretax Income was $18.9 million compared to $3.7 million in 2019. Net income was $15.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable August 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2020 and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable August 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2020.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely proud to report record operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2020. It is particularly gratifying to see the hard work, flexibility and ingenuity of our team members pay off and to further demonstrate our ability to adapt and thrive in times like these. The intentional diversity of our business segments and our historical emphasis on essential businesses bodes well for the future of each of our segments. While some smaller portions of our business were significantly impacted negatively, we were able to more than offset these shortfalls with the successful pivot to selling personal protective equipment (“PPE”) in addition to our legacy healthcare products, both of which continue to be in high demand during the pandemic. Net sales of PPE were approximately $58.5 million in the second quarter, and we ended the quarter with a very strong backlog, including nearly $52 million of PPE products expected to ship primarily during the third and fourth quarters of this year. We continue to book additional PPE orders on a regular basis.

“As a result of the tremendous cash flow generated from operating activities, we were able to further reduce our outstanding debt an additional $16.1 million in the second quarter and over $34 million in the first half of 2020. Our very strong balance sheet has positioned us very well to be able to capitalize on opportunities as they arise during these times.

“While we don’t generally provide guidance on individual quarters or years, we are confident that we will continue to see significant increases in our net sales and income in comparison with prior year periods for the balance of the year.

“We are also pleased to be able to reinstate the regular quarterly dividend and to provide a special dividend equal to the amount that was suspended during the second quarter.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ®, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 159,359 $ 92,270 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 103,421 59,927 Selling and administrative expenses 36,298 26,885 Other periodic pension costs 333 547 Interest expense 433 1,259 140,485 88,618 Income before taxes on income 18,874 3,652 Income tax expense 3,700 871 Net income $ 15,174 $ 2,781 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,016,062 14,952,802 Diluted 15,171,086 15,287,357 Cash dividends per common share $ - $ 0.10









SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 253,604 $ 178,822 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 164,215 116,211 Selling and administrative expenses 63,787 52,748 Other periodic pension costs 618 806 Interest expense 1,493 2,429 230,113 172,194 Income before taxes on income 23,491 6,628 Income tax expense 4,950 1,471 Net income $ 18,541 $ 5,157 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period Basic 15,020,457 14,940,072 Diluted 15,185,992 15,275,006 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.20









SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,102 $ 9,038 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,693 and $2,964, respectively 87,064 79,746 Accounts receivable - other 819 1,083 Inventories 72,462 73,379 Contract assets 35,129 38,533 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,046 9,934 Total current assets 211,622 211,713 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,656 32,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,595 5,445 Intangible assets, net 60,634 62,536 Goodwill 36,071 36,292 Other assets 9,592 10,122 Total assets $ 358,170 $ 358,933 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,275 $ 33,271 Other current liabilities 39,348 18,894 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,786 1,905 Total current liabilities 90,695 69,356 Long-term debt 69,730 104,003 Long-term pension liability 9,932 10,253 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,742 3,423 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,880 2,380 Deferred tax liability 4,405 7,042 Other long-term liabilities 5,311 4,922 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,231,781 and 15,227,604 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 58,381 57,442 Retained earnings 124,243 107,581 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (6,492 ) (7,224 ) Cash flow hedges 80 91 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,752 ) (351 ) Total shareholders’ equity 174,475 157,554 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 358,170 $ 358,933







