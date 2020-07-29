Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sol-Gel Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:05 AM ET.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Lee M. Stern
Solebury Trout
+1-646-378-2922
lstern@soleburytrout.com 

