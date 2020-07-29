Inmar Intelligence Partners with The National Stewardship Action Council to Launch Statewide LifeInCheck™ Consumer Drug Take-Back Program in California

The collaboration expands access to safe medicine disposal kiosks with the addition of over 320 kiosk placements in grocery locations throughout California

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, has partnered with the National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC) to launch a statewide LifeInCheck™ consumer drug take-back program in California, expanding upon the States’ current medicine disposal infrastructure.

Inmar and NSAC worked collaboratively to combat prescription drug abuse and environmental contamination with the consumer drug take-back program by providing a convenient and safe way to dispose of medicines. This program, which will expand public access to medicine disposal across California, will operate in more than 320 Albertsons Companies pharmacies in the state, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pavilions.

“The Inmar Intelligence LifeInCheck™ consumer drug take-back is proud to work with NSAC and continue to expand our drug take-back program nationally in order to help fight the current opioid epidemic and prevent improper disposal of medicine,” says Inmar Intelligence Chairman and CEO David Mounts. “It’s more important than ever that we provide safe and convenient medicine disposal locations for individuals across California and this program will further that objective.”

Inmar Intelligence currently works with a host of manufacturers and pharmacies across the country to operate a nationwide drug take-back program, which includes more than 3,000 take-back kiosks contracted in 46 states. To date, consumers have returned more than 94 tons of unused or expired medication. The program ensures manufacturers stay in full compliance with changing drug take-back regulation while providing the opportunity for pharmacies to add a new service for their customers that supports healthy communities.

“We are delighted that Inmar is offering their expertise and connections with retailers like Albertsons Companies that can exponentially grow the number of safe medicine disposal locations in California in advance of the implementation of the statewide take-back law in 2021,” said Heidi Sanborn, Executive Director NSAC.

For more information on the LifeInCheck™ Consumer Drug Take-Back Program, please visit https://www.inmar.com/lifeincheck-consumer-drug-take-back-program or if you are interested in developing partnerships to add drug take-back locations in your area, contact us.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

With an eye to accelerating commerce, we reimagine technology, data science and analytics to improve outcomes for pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals, pharmacies, health systems, insurance organizations and the patients they serve. Our healthcare analytics, platforms and services create efficiencies to optimize results, strategic insights and to drive profitable growth.

Inmar has been a trusted intermediary since 1980. We manage billions of dollars of healthcare transactions, applying the highest standard for data and financial controls that go beyond regulatory requirements. For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.





The National Stewardship Action Council

The National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC) was founded in 2015 to advocate for a circular economy. NSAC is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that engages in research, education, program implementation, lobbying and advocacy work for EPR and Product Stewardship, anywhere in the U.S. and with any level of government or private sector partners interested in driving a circular economy. www.nsaction.us



About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com