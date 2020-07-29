Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,159 in the last 365 days.

G1 Therapeutics to Provide Second Quarter 2020 Corporate and Financial Update on August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 4648036. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class FDA-designated Breakthrough Therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

G1 Therapeutics to Provide Second Quarter 2020 Corporate and Financial Update on August 5, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.