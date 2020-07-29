PV Nano Cell Expands Its Application Department Services With The Opening Of A New Dedicated Site

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it has opened a new site for its application team and printers. The new site will house the company’s application team to serve the increasing number of customers in need for printing solutions, process development and printing services.

The new offices are located close to the company's headquarters in Migdal Ha'Emek, Israel and host several DemonJet printers and a mass production printer. The offices are fully equipped with microscopes, sintering ovens and electrical measurement tools. The new location will also serve as a demo center for visiting customers to see the company's conductive digital solution and how state-of-the-art electronics is being digitally printed.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, "With the opening of these new facilities equipped with all the state of the art necessary equipment and experienced dedicated team, we'll be able to serve our customers better and faster providing high quality samples and work. We now have the capability to work in multiple parallel printing and production lines and ship more prints. Our experience shows mass-production customers require and highly appreciate the proof-of-concept printing that proves our technology delivers the expected results and meets design requirements. After proving the viability of our solution, we optimize the printing process and start the design-for-manufacturing solution that enables the integration of our conductive digital printing solution at customers' sites."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "Our development and printing services to a broad range of customers heavily rely on the ability to test print, experiment, optimize and demonstrate our digital printing solutions are a perfect match for their needs. We now have the ability to dramatically increase the capacity of our printing cycles and low volume manufacturing. I expect this welcomed addition of increased application services will result in substantial business growth over the coming months.”

As previously published, the company announced that in the past few months it has made remarkable advancements in developing and implementing turnkey solutions for mass-production printing customers. These turnkey solutions include full implementation of the printing solution in the customer's automated production line. This latest development continues the company's strategy to design and execute printing cycles meant to enable companies an affordable way to test digital conductive printing easily, quickly and efficiently. When the test results prove the viability, customers can proceed and use the complete turnkey solution.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com