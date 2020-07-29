COVID-19 Positive Impact on Enterprise Data Management Market - Exclusive Report [150 pages] by Research Dive

The occurrence of COVID-19 disaster has enforced a positive impact on the global enterprise data management market growth. Growing demand for enterprise data management systems during the COVID-19 crisis is fueling the growth of the global market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on the Global Enterprise Data Management Market published by Research Dive deliberates the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming condition of the market. This report is a valuable document for business owners, individuals, and stakeholders interested in enterprise data management market.

"COVID-19 disaster has enforced a positive impact on the global enterprise data management market growth." Download Impact Analysis Report

Key Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 crisis has imposed an optimistic impact on the global enterprise data management market. As per the report, the global enterprise data management market was valued at $62.3 million in 2018 and is expected to generate a revenue of $136.4 million by rising at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2026. In 2020, the size of the market has stretched up to $76.0 million owing to the rising applications of enterprise data management systems in the course of the crisis period.

Market Drivers amidst COVID-19 Crisis:

In the course of the COVID-19 disaster, enterprise data management systems are helping hospitals and government officials to measure exact count of susceptible people with the help of de-duplication automated records so that they can reach out to these people and offer medical help. These systems are been used by medical representatives to identify, test, and isolate vulnerable people who might have been in active contact with any other infected person. Additionally, these systems are been used to identify super-spreaders i.e. the people who have been a part of events where there was mass gathering and unintentionally passed on the infection. All these factors are propelling the demand for enterprise data management systems and boosting the growth of the market.

Current Face of the Market Due to COVID-19:

At present, numerous enterprise data management providers are helping hospitals and medical help centers for optimizing their resources, gathering census information, and then combining it with hospital supplies and resource capabilities. Additionally, these systems are been used for recognizing the patients in hot spot zones so that medical representatives can offer ventilators and ICU beds for the treatment of infected people. Due all this, the demand for enterprise data management systems have been increased tremendously during the crisis period.

Top 10 Leading Companies in Enterprise Data Management Market:

As per the report, the global enterprise data management market is expected to witness incessant growth after the end of COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the foremost players such as

Teradata Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Micro Focus International PLC Orcale Corporation IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services Talend Cloudera Golden Source Corporation

And others are likely to bring in innovative developments and unlock lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated with the Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights





Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521