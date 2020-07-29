Chinese food, beverage giant Master Kong selected as outstanding case in UNDP's sustainable dev. of Chinese enterprises report

/EIN News/ -- Abstract: China's leading instant food and beverage supplier Master Kong was selected as an outstanding case in a report on the sustainable development of Chinese enterprises issued recently by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Beijing.



BEIJING, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's leading instant food and beverage supplier Master Kong was selected as an outstanding case in a report on the sustainable development of Chinese enterprises issued recently by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Beijing.

This is the first time for UNDP to release such a report in China which aims at helping Chinese enterprises to better achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, and fend off risks facing the "new normal" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Master Kong's practice in achieving the SDGs was listed in the report as one of the three excellent cases as it has been focusing on food safety, sustainable operation and contributions to society.

This is a result of the joint efforts of all Master Kong's staff, and the company will take the opportunity to deepen the understanding and practice of SDGs and strive for new contributions to China's sustainable development by cooperating with industry peers, said James Chun-Hsien Wei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Master Kong.

The report gives a special introduction of Master Kong's experience in forging partnerships and sharing leading food safety technologies.

In building a sustainable global supply chain, Mater Kong has attached great importance to establishing a win-win partnership with suppliers from developing countries.

For example, it regularly sends professional teams to teach pepper farmers in Malaysia and Indonesia about quality management which has helped improve local agricultural management and promote local economic income.

To improve the overall food safety control level of the industry, Master Kong actively shares relevant knowledge and experience with upstream and downstream companies by opening its own technology platform, and explores food safety technologies through extensive cooperation with scientific research and technology institutions.

The company also actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility in food safety, poverty relief, environmental protection, talent employment, sports public welfare, cultural construction, etc., achieving a virtuous circle of sustainable development by building a complete industry and consumer chain.

Master Kong is the brand name of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation which is mainly engaged in the production and sales of instant noodles, beverages, and convenience foods in China, and its main business has maintained a leading position in the Chinese market.

For further information, please contact:

LI Jing

T: +86-21-31754042

E: lijing01@masterkong.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e2d515a-d994-4d23-9fe4-dac4de919463