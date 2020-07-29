Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size to Reach USD 31.82 Billion by 2027; Rising Environmental Concerns to Strengthen Development, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Heil, Kirchhoff Group, McNeilus, New Way, Truck Manufacturing, Inc, BYD Motors, Inc., Haul-All Equipment, Fujian Longma sanitation, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global garbage truck bodies market size is expected to reach USD 31,828.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The rising government efforts to keep clean and sustainable environment in cities by implementing efficient waste removal can promote healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Front Loaders, Rear Loader, and Side Loaders), By Application Type (Urban Garbage Treatment, Building and Mining industry, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 22,635.8 million in 2019.





Browse Summary of this Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/garbage-truck-bodies-market-103323







The coronavirus occurrence has distressed and affected various industries across the world. We understand that this health emergency has destructively affected various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Garbage Truck Bodies Industry,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/garbage-truck-bodies-market-103323







The report on the garbage truck bodies market includes:

All-encompassing summary

Illuminating insights

Statistical Facts and figures

Outstanding insights into all emerging trends

Market Driver:

Increasing Green Initiatives to Influence Growth

Rapid urbanization can be a crucial factor in generating enormous amounts of garbage in developed nations, which, in turn, fuels demand for garbage truck bodies. As per the World Bank survey, the annual municipal waste generated in developing or underdeveloped countries is comparatively lower than developed economies, due to the rising urbanization and population. The necessity for garbage transportation and disposal owing to the fear of diseases and an unhealthy environment will encourage the growth of the market.

According to the World Health Organization, around 12.6 million deaths arise due to unhealthful environments Furthermore, hazardous medical waste generated by the hospitals require quick separation at garbage treatment facilities, thus generating the need for garbage trucks. The garbage truck enables the safe disposal of the waste at the waste treatment site. The massive investment by the government in waste treatment plants and garbage collection trucks will contribute positively to the growth of the market.

Slow-moving Automobile Production to Diminish Market Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic has caused enormous damage to the automobile industry, consequently affecting the market growth. The stoppage in the production of garbage trucks, especially during the first few months of the pandemic has negatively impacted the market growth. However, new plans and strategies among major players to sync with administration advisories and increase production capacities while ensuring workers’ safe will simultaneously improve the market condition soon. The lack of footfalls in showrooms has further inhibited the industry’s growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rising Health and Environmental Safety to Enable Growth in North America

The market size in North America generated a revenue of USD 8,933.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to remain steady in the foreseeable future. The growth in the region is attributed to the high demand for garbage disposal. The rising awareness about environmental safety will aid the expansion of the market. The market size in Europe is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate due to the growing focus on public health and the environment. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the growing population in India and China. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and a healthy environment will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region.

Key Development:

2020: Heil Company, a subsidiary of Dover Corporation and a leader in the garbage truck body introduced the automated side loader garbage truck Command-SST™.





List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Garbage Truck Bodies Market are:

Heil (Tennessee, United States)

Kirchhoff Group (Germany, Europe)

McNeilus (Minnesota, US)

New Way (Canada)

Truck Manufacturing, Inc (US)

BYD Motors, Inc. (Shenzhen, China)

Haul-All Equipment (Canada)

Fujian Longma sanitation (China)

Other Players





Quick Buy – Garbage Truck Bodies Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103323





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Front Loaders Rear Loaders Side Loaders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Urban Garbage Treatment Building and Mining Industry Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/garbage-truck-bodies-market-103323







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Utility Truck Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Truck Type (Garbage Truck, Fire Truck, Dump Truck, Sweeper Truck, and Others), By Engine Type (ICE and Electric) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Farm Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wheeled Trucks, Tracked Trucks), By Application (Land Development, Harvesting, After Agro Processing) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Others (Agriculture, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Mobile Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Truck Crane, All Terrain Crane, Rough Terrain Crane, Crawler Crane and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-garbage-truck-bodies-market-10126