Everi Digital Launches Its First Games in Canada with Lotoquebec.com via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming™ Ecosystem

Company to Offer Player Popular Stepper and Video Slot Games to the Quebec Online Community

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, is now delivering its online gaming content to Lotoquebec.com via its proprietary Remote Game Server (RGS).



Everi partnered with Scientific Games’ (NASDAQ: SGMS) OpenGaming™ ecosystem to bring its premier land-based games to Quebec players online. This partner-operator collaboration launched with six of Everi’s player popular titles including Star Magic™, Vortex™, Tiger 7’s™, Double Jackpot™, Smokin 777™, and Meltdown™, all offered in both French and English with additional titles to follow the initial launch.

“Everi is delighted to extend our Games and FinTech partnership with Lotoquebec.com to bring our high-performing game content that dominates in land-based casinos and is a proven performer with our other leading online partner-operators to online players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. “This partnership demonstrates our continued Digital gaming expansion and reaffirms our commitment to leveraging our ultramodern RGS platform to provide our world class slot games to the growing community of online players in Quebec and beyond.”

“Everi’s diverse library of gaming content, from its award-winning stepper titles to its compelling video slots, augments our expanding lineup of entertaining online content which serves our players in Quebec,” said Charles Major, Senior Director, Products and Innovation, at Lotoquebec.com. “We believe the addition of Everi’s content will help us expand our audience and deepen engagement with our current community of online players. We are excited to debut Everi’s content and look forward to future Everi game releases that will further enhance our players’ entertainment experience.”

Dylan Slaney, SVP Casino and Platforms for Scientific Games, said: “We’re thrilled that OpenGaming™ has been instrumental in allowing Lotoquebec.com to enhance its games library with the addition of Everi’s premium content. Our OGS platform continues to lead the way in bringing dynamic iGaming content to players all over the world, and Lotoquebec.com’s customer base will love the new games that are available. Following the launch of Everi’s games in New Jersey and Canada, we’re looking forward to entering even more markets with them in the coming months.”

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About Lotoquebec.com

Lotoquebec.com is a provincial crown corporation mandated to conduct and administer lottery schemes and to operate businesses which are incidental to the operation of a state casino in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Legal Notice

Product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries except for “OpenGaming”, which is a trademark of Scientific Games Corporation.

