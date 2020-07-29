Chatbots Rank Dead Last in Customer Satisfaction as Digital Service Demand Grows Amid COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that chatbots ranked at the bottom among digital touchpoints in customer satisfaction during the initial outbreak of COVID-19.



Conducted by Dimensional Research on behalf of eGain and fielded in June 2020, the survey was administered to thousands of consumers, who had used a digital channel for customer service across six industries in April and May 2020. Here are key findings:

• Chatbots aka virtual assistants rank at the bottom among digital service options, including chatbots, messaging, chat, cobrowse, email, and social

º 57% of consumers were frustrated with inconsistent answers across chatbot and human-assisted service. This highlights the importance of taking a unified, omnichannel approach to customer context and knowledge management

• 80% of consumers increased the use of digital customer service

º Millennials and Gen Z consumers are leading this trend with 92% and 87% of such respondents increasing their use of digital customer service, followed by Gen X at 79% and even boomers at 69%

“Digital service is the answer to contact center challenges,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Chatbots are great but only when they are easy, smart and connected.”

*Findings were compiled from 625 respondents, who had used a digital channel to contact banks and credit unions, insurance, communications service providers, healthcare (including insurance and providers), retailers (including online retail), and government entities with a minimum of 100 respondents for each sector.

