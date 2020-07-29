MobiusTrend Releases Research Report on Semiconductors + Hologram AR Market

Semiconductors + Hologram AR, New Challengers Brings New Opportunities to the Market

For decades, science fiction movies have positioned holograms as the future technology, with virtual imaging, recording and reproducing a realistic three-dimensional image of an object using interference and diffraction principles. This technology can not only produce three-dimensional aerial illusion, but also make the illusion interact with the performer to complete the performance together, producing shocking performance effect.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2020) was held in Shanghai. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, this year WAIC carried out the "Cloud Summit" for the first time. The conference uses human holographic projection and real-time 3D technology. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, and Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, held a conference via a holographic projection. This also stimulates the fund's attention to holographic concept stocks.

Ma and Musk's holographic appearances attracted much attention. As a technology with great application prospect, AR has more advantages than VR in some scenarios. In the future, AR may be the first technology applied on a large scale. As a representative of hologram AR in the world, WIMI Hologram Cloud has attracted wide attention from the science and capital circles.

Represented by the WIMI Hologram Cloud, the industry ecology of the hologram cloud covers many subsectors such as systems, platforms, development tools, applications and consumer content, etc. WIMI is positioned as an integrated service provider of the hologram cloud industry chain.

The commercial applications of WIMI Hologram Cloud are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, household entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. From the perspective of technology development, product maturity and the richness of application scenarios, the future market space of AR holographic industry has greater potential and stronger explosive power.

Currently, with the development of display technology, computer processing power and Internet, WIMI Hologram Cloud's technologies has been used in various fields such as social, education, entertainment, medical, military, home, industry, tourism and e-commerce.

5G is an important promoter of AR, "cloud, tube and terminal", which can realize high reliability, low delay and multi-terminal information transmission. In the future, AR technology will create human-machine hybrid AI to enhance human capabilities from three levels of cognition, perception and execution.

