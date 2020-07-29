Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 29 July 9am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (871,970) deaths (18,475), and recoveries (523,684) by region:
Central (45,811 cases; 896 deaths; 30,238 recoveries): Burundi (378; 1; 301), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (926; 75; 810), Congo (3,200; 54; 829), DRC (8,873; 208; 5,930), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,189; 49; 4,682), Sao Tome & Principe (867; 14; 759)
Eastern (70,614; 1,593; 37,884): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,068; 58; 4,992), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (15,200; 239; 6,526), Kenya (18,581; 299; 7,908), Madagascar (10,104; 93; 6,613), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,926; 5; 1,005), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,322; 46; 1,190), Sudan (11,496; 720; 6,001), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,135; 2; 989)
Northern (152,849; 6,454; 78,433): Algeria (28,008; 1,165; 19,233), Egypt (92,947; 4,691; 35,959), Libya (2,827; 64; 577), Mauritania (6,208; 156; 4,430), Morocco (21,387; 327; 17,066), Tunisia (1,468; 50; 1,168), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (479,603; 7,661; 295,028): Angola (1,000; 47; 266), Botswana (739; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,404; 39; 1,025), Lesotho (505; 12; 128), Malawi (3,738; 103; 1,728), Mozambique (1,720; 11; 602), Namibia (1,917; 8; 104), South Africa (459,761; 7,257; 287,313), Zambia (5,002; 142; 3,195), Zimbabwe (2,817; 40; 604)
Western (123,093; 1,871; 82,101): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,106; 53; 935), Cape Verde (2,354; 22; 1,616), Côte d'Ivoire (15,713; 98; 10,537), Gambia (326; 8; 66), Ghana (33,624; 168; 29,801), Guinea (7,126; 46; 6,312), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,177; 72; 646), Mali (2,520; 124; 1,919), Niger (1,132; 69; 1,027), Nigeria (41,804; 868; 18,764), Senegal (9,805; 198; 6,591), Sierra Leone (1,786; 66; 1,336), Togo (896; 18; 612)