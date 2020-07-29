Celebrity Dog Trainer Launches New Virtual Dog Training System to Help Pet Parents During The Pandemic

One of the nation’s leading dog trainers has created a new, virtual dog training system to assist pet parents.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews announced today the official launch of his new virtual dog training system to help parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My virtual one-on-one dog training system empowers parents with the knowledge, ability, and skill to have reliable control of their dog,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training.

Matthews went on to explain that his virtual dog training system has given off-leash freedom to thousands of dogs within one month. Those interested can get immediate access to the virtual dog training system here.

Matthews, also a veteran - an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues said with his virtual dog training system, pet parents will gain peace of mind plus confidence while around distractions.

“My system also comes with training support for one year,” Matthews said.

In addition, pet parents will learn how to bring their dog more places plus add their pet into their lifestyle. Pet parents will save themselves from the embarrassment of a naughty dog too, according to Matthews.

As for what customers are saying, one customer identified as Jordan Godoy said, “Choosing World Of Dog Training has proved to be one of the most beneficial decisions we have made for our dogs, and Ryan Matthews impressed us from the very beginning when we first met him. We have 2 Black Labradors, and we saw results in their behavior after the first lesson we had with Ryan. He is a well-educated professional in this field, understands dog behavior, and designs his training sessions specifically for your dog(s). We were taught how to best communicate with our dogs to achieve the goals that we desired and to look for signals that may help us understand our dogs better. Anyone who chooses World Of Dog Training will see great results. I highly recommend this dog training system.”

For more information, please visit https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/blog/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

