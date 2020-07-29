GUARDaHEART, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Intentional Talk Radio Unite to Offer No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing

COVID-19 Antibody Tests Covered Under the CARES Act With or Without Insurance. Antibody testing provides the vital next step to flatten the curve of coronavirus

GUARDaHEART knows how important antibody testing is... This will help ensure people of Los Angeles to know whether they have developed Covid-19 antibodies, as we work to reopen our community...” — Estrella Harrington, Founder of GUARDaHEART Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid this unprecedented crisis following a wave of unemployment and loss of insurance for residents in California, Orange County-based nonprofit GUARDaHEART has partnered with Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Intentional Talk Radio in the Los Angeles area to offer COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody testing at no cost under the CARES Act.

Anyone can receive a COVID-19 serology antibody test on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on August 5, 6, 7, and the following week August 12, 13 and 14 in the parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008. Parking lot area number 116 off of Stocker Ave and Victoria View Park Ave. The COVID-19 antibody testing event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The antibody test, covered under the CARES Act, will be offered to those with or without insurance. This kind gesture is led by GUARDaHEART, a 501c(3) foundation that provides education to the community and corporations with the goal to prevent and eradicate heart disease and other diseases. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.”

Experts say that the antibody test may be an essential step in battling COVID-19. It can be used to flatten the curve and provide for a safe re-opening of the community. All tests and results are confidential under HIPAA guidelines and results are available in three days or less.

Regarding the no cost COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody testing, candidates are asked to first register by completing a form online. Registration is also open for walk-ins at the testing site (allow for extended wait time).

This COVID-19 antibody blood test can be used to detect the presence of an IgG antibody response. A positive result indicates that an individual has been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen in the past and has developed some level of immunity. While serological tests should not be used to diagnose active infections, they can identify past COVID-19 infections and whether a person has developed an immune response or immunity to COVID-19.

The SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test being provided has a sensitivity of 100 percent and a specificity of 99.6 percent based on initial performance evaluations. This test is one of the most reliable antibody tests available and far more reliable than many other tests being provided.

“We are bringing together the best minds in public health, academia and private industry to design a program that can help lower the risk for COVID-19 in all of our communities and keep us on the path to reopening,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“GUARDaHEART knows how important antibody testing is to safely reopen California,” Estrella Harrington, Founder of GUARDaHEART expressed. “This will help ensure people of Los Angeles to know whether they have developed Covid-19 antibodies, as we work to reopen our community. It will help slow the spread and reduce the risk of community spread. We want to ensure finances are no obstacle to battling the COVID-19 virus and ensure a safe reopening."

“We are proud to be partnering with the GUARDaHEART Foundation to bring the COVID-19 antibody testing to the community of Crenshaw. We feel that everyone should have the opportunity to be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody,” stated Jason Lombard, Community Outreach Director of Baldwin Hill Crenshaw Plaza.

“We want to help spread the word about the no cost COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test to our community, surrounding communities and our listeners of our radio station. We all have to do our part and help our community flatten the curve of coronavirus,” said Yolanda Williams, Executive Director for Intentional Talk Radio Network.

Additional testing opportunities throughout Southern California are available by visiting GUARDaHEART.org. GUARDaHEART is actively working with businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community organizations in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Bernardino County to provide additional no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing to the public.

Additional Information

Organizations interested in partnering with GUARDaHEART can contact Yvette Morales at (949) 244-9769. For questions on the COVID-19 - SARS-CoV-2 serology antibody test please contact Gina McLane, Community and Corporate Outreach Director at (949) 228-1257.

Stay Connected and Follow @GUARDaHEART on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Inquiries Please Contact: Yvette Morales at YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or (949) 244-9769.

#

About GUARDaHEART

GUARDaHEART is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Website: www.guardaheart.org

About Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Originally established in 1947, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (BHCP) has a longer history than any other regional shopping center currently in operation in the United States. This retail destination is located at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Los Angeles. Anchored by Macys, Sears and over 100 specialty stores and dining options, BHCP is recognized as the business hub of the surrounding communities. Website: www.baldwinhillscrenshawplaza.com

About Intentional Talk Radio Network

In 2015, Ken Strauther and Yolanda C. Strauther-Williams started a weekly talk show on the Black Talk Radio Network. This program was designed to address the issues people face in the Black community, including poverty, crime, racism, jobs, education and apathy. The network has developed a strong following by bringing positive messages to the community and the variety of programming is compelling. The Intentional Talk Radio Network is bringing their unique programming to the masses. They carry the tag line - "We're Taking Control of the Narrative in Our Community.” Website: https://www.itrnradio.com/

GUARDaHEART Foundation Partners with the Community to Offer No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing